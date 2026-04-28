Few days off in midseason for athletic teams from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

It’s a busy week for the various athletic teams as the spring sports season reaches the midpoint. For some teams, attention is turning toward what’s left on the schedule and whether a postseason bid is forthcoming.
There are some noteworthy games on the schedule.
A quick check of the schedule is always a good idea to make sure dates or venues have not changed.
Boys
Baseball
Tuesday, April 28
St. Elizabeth (4-6) at MOT Charter (3-4), 3:45 p.m.
Delaware Military (6-2) at Archmere (5-4), 4 p.m.
Salesianum (9-2) at Saint Mark’s (6-3), 4 p.m. The archrivals get together for their annual battle. Salesianum is coming off a win over defending state champion Cape Henlopen, while the Spartans have won six of their last seven.
St. Frances vs. SS. Peter and Paul (4-10), 4 p.m. at Chesapeake College
Thursday, April 30
Archmere at Rising Sun (Md.), 3:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant (4-4) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park
SS. Peter and Paul at Jemicy, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 2
William Penn (6-4) at Saint Mark’s, noon
Lacrosse
Tuesday, April 28
Newark Charter (6-1) at Archmere (4-3), 4 p.m. The Patriots travel to Claymont for a key Diamond State Athletic Conference matchup. Neither team has lost a conference game, and the winner of the DSAC gets an automatic bid to the state tournament.
Concordia Prep at SS. Peter and Paul (7-6), 4 p.m.
Salesianum (4-2) at Cape Henlopen (8-2), 7 p.m. The two best teams in the state renew acquaintances on the turf in Lewes. The Sals and Vikings have met in each of the last six state championship games, along with their annual regular-season get-togethers. Goaltending will be key in this battle.
Thursday, April 30
Caravel (3-4) at Saint Mark’s (2-8), 3:45 p.m.
Archmere at Odessa (4-4), 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at St. John Catholic Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 2
Ss. Peter and Paul at Easton, 4 p.m.
Iona Prep (N.Y.) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday, April 28
Salesianum (10-0) at Odessa (6-3), 5:15 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (3-8) at Newark Charter (6-3), 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 29
Archmere (2-10) at Delaware Military (6-5), 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, April 30
Appoquinimink (6-4) at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 1
Odessa at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Girls
Softball
Tuesday, April 28
Archmere (3-6) vs. Delaware Military (5-8), 4 p.m. at Piedmont Little League
Wednesday, April 29
Ursuline (3-6) vs. Padua (7-4), 3 p.m. at Brandywood Field
Concord (9-2) at Saint Mark’s (9-2), 4 p.m. Saint Mark’s hosts the Raiders in a matchup of teams headed to the postseason. The Raiders entered this week tied with Mount Pleasant as the highest-scoring team in the state, with the Spartans just a tick beneath them in scoring offense.
Friday, May 1
Delaware Military vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Brandywood Field
Archmere vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Saturday, May 2
Archmere at Cape Henlopen (4-6), 11 a.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday, April 28
Archmere (6-3) at Newark Charter (5-3), 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul (7-4) at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 29
Padua (9-1) at Ursuline (5-2), 4 p.m.
St. Georges (5-5) at Saint Mark’s (2-6), 4:45 p.m.
Friday, May 1
Caesar Rodney (7-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
SS. Peter and Paul at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.
Sanford (4-6) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.
Delaware Military (5-4) vs. Padua, 4:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Saturday, May 2
Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Friends (6-3), 12:30 p.m.
SS. Peter and Paul at Easton, 2 p.m.
Soccer
Wednesday, April 29
Ursuline (6-2-1) at Glasgow (5-4), 3:30 p.m.
Archmere (5-3) at Conrad (2-6), 3:45 p.m.
Mount Pleasant (3-4) at Saint Mark’s (6-0-2), 6:30 p.m.
Middletown (7-2-1) vs. Padua (3-3-1), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. Two blue-bloods in girls soccer battle under the lights. The Pandas will need to find a way to score against the Cavaliers, who allow less than a goal a game.
Thursday, April 30
Wilmington Christian (3-2-1) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 1
Sanford (6-3-1) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Newark Charter (5-3-1) vs. Padua, 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium