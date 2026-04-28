Few days off in midseason for athletic teams from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

Few days off in midseason for athletic teams from Catholic high schools...

It’s a busy week for the various athletic teams as the spring sports season reaches the midpoint. For some teams, attention is turning toward what’s left on the schedule and whether a postseason bid is forthcoming.

There are some noteworthy games on the schedule.

A quick check of the schedule is always a good idea to make sure dates or venues have not changed.

Boys

Baseball

Tuesday, April 28

St. Elizabeth (4-6) at MOT Charter (3-4), 3:45 p.m.

Delaware Military (6-2) at Archmere (5-4), 4 p.m.

Salesianum (9-2) at Saint Mark’s (6-3), 4 p.m. The archrivals get together for their annual battle. Salesianum is coming off a win over defending state champion Cape Henlopen, while the Spartans have won six of their last seven.

St. Frances vs. SS. Peter and Paul (4-10), 4 p.m. at Chesapeake College

Thursday, April 30

Archmere at Rising Sun (Md.), 3:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant (4-4) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

SS. Peter and Paul at Jemicy, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

William Penn (6-4) at Saint Mark’s, noon

Lacrosse

Tuesday, April 28

Newark Charter (6-1) at Archmere (4-3), 4 p.m. The Patriots travel to Claymont for a key Diamond State Athletic Conference matchup. Neither team has lost a conference game, and the winner of the DSAC gets an automatic bid to the state tournament.

Concordia Prep at SS. Peter and Paul (7-6), 4 p.m.

Salesianum (4-2) at Cape Henlopen (8-2), 7 p.m. The two best teams in the state renew acquaintances on the turf in Lewes. The Sals and Vikings have met in each of the last six state championship games, along with their annual regular-season get-togethers. Goaltending will be key in this battle.

Thursday, April 30

Caravel (3-4) at Saint Mark’s (2-8), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at Odessa (4-4), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. John Catholic Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

Ss. Peter and Paul at Easton, 4 p.m.

Iona Prep (N.Y.) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday, April 28

Salesianum (10-0) at Odessa (6-3), 5:15 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-8) at Newark Charter (6-3), 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29

Archmere (2-10) at Delaware Military (6-5), 4:45 p.m.

Thursday, April 30

Appoquinimink (6-4) at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 1

Odessa at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Girls

Softball

Tuesday, April 28

Archmere (3-6) vs. Delaware Military (5-8), 4 p.m. at Piedmont Little League

Wednesday, April 29

Ursuline (3-6) vs. Padua (7-4), 3 p.m. at Brandywood Field

Concord (9-2) at Saint Mark’s (9-2), 4 p.m. Saint Mark’s hosts the Raiders in a matchup of teams headed to the postseason. The Raiders entered this week tied with Mount Pleasant as the highest-scoring team in the state, with the Spartans just a tick beneath them in scoring offense.

Friday, May 1

Delaware Military vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Brandywood Field

Archmere vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Saturday, May 2

Archmere at Cape Henlopen (4-6), 11 a.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday, April 28

Archmere (6-3) at Newark Charter (5-3), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (7-4) at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29

Padua (9-1) at Ursuline (5-2), 4 p.m.

St. Georges (5-5) at Saint Mark’s (2-6), 4:45 p.m.

Friday, May 1

Caesar Rodney (7-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

SS. Peter and Paul at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.

Sanford (4-6) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Delaware Military (5-4) vs. Padua, 4:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Saturday, May 2

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Friends (6-3), 12:30 p.m.

SS. Peter and Paul at Easton, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Wednesday, April 29

Ursuline (6-2-1) at Glasgow (5-4), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere (5-3) at Conrad (2-6), 3:45 p.m.

Mount Pleasant (3-4) at Saint Mark’s (6-0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Middletown (7-2-1) vs. Padua (3-3-1), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. Two blue-bloods in girls soccer battle under the lights. The Pandas will need to find a way to score against the Cavaliers, who allow less than a goal a game.

Thursday, April 30

Wilmington Christian (3-2-1) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 1

Sanford (6-3-1) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Newark Charter (5-3-1) vs. Padua, 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium