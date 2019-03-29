Big first inning propels St. Mark’s baseball past St. Elizabeth

WILMINGTON – St. Mark’s brought the hitting sticks to Canby Park on March 28, defeating St. Elizabeth, 20-5, in five innings. The Spartans scored nine first-inning runs on the way to their second victory in as many games.

Matt Phillips reached on a one-out single off Tyler Tillinghast in the top of the first, opening the floodgates. The Vikings recorded the second out of the inning with two men on base and no runs across, but the next seven batters reached base safely. They added a run in the second on a single by Christian Colmery that brought J.J. Psenicska home, and two more in the third.

St. Elizabeth cut into the lead in their half of the third. A hit batsman and two walks loaded the bases with one out, and Hayden Trimarco smacked a double down the left-field line, scoring Andrew Spychalski and Jaden Dickerson. A sacrifice fly scored the third run. Christian Panico robbed the Vikings’ Tom Maddams of a hit and ended the inning with a sprawling catch in right field.

The Spartans erased any remaining doubt with eight runs in the top of the fourth. Nick Pisorchik walked, then scored on a double to left-center off the bat of Panico. Gannett doubled Panico home, and St. Mark’s loaded the bases on a walk and error. Ben Anderson brought all three runners home when he rocketed a double to right-center field.

Trimarco had two hits for the Vikings, who fell to 0-2. They take on Archmere on Saturday morning at 11 at Frawley Stadium.

For St. Mark’s, Phillips, Ludman and Psenicska each had two hits. The Spartans (2-0) end a season-opening road trip on Saturday in Seaford, where they will take on the Blue Jays at 1 p.m.