Big matchups dot final full week of girls high school sports regular season

State tournament berths and seedings are in play this week as the girls reach the final week of the regular season in the big three sports. The soccer schedule includes a potential Division I tournament preview, while top-10 battles are the norm in lacrosse.

Soccer

Monday

Laurel (3-6) at St. Mark’s (8-3), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (10-2) at Wilmington Charter (10-0-1), 4 p.m. Two of the top contenders in Division I get together for their annual regular-season showdown. The Pandas average more than four goals a game, but the Force defense, led by goalkeeper Gabby Simmons, has allowed just a single goal all season, in a tie against Concord. The Pandas are pretty stingy themselves, surrendering just half a goal per contest.

Tuesday

Archmere (9-2) at MOT Charter (3-8-1), 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline (4-7) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-8), 3:45 p.m. at Serviam Field.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth vs. Delaware Military (6-5), 3:45 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club

Padua at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Newark Charter (7-4), 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Sanford (9-2), 11 a.m. The Auks and Warriors hit the pitch in the penultimate regular-season game for both schools. The Auks have allowed just 11 goals all season, and six of them came in their last game. Sanford has given up just six goals, and the Warriors are undefeated at home. Both teams will continue on to the postseason and could meet again in the next few weeks.

Sussex Central (3-7) at St. Mark’s, 12:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Polytech (9-3) at Archmere (10-2), 3:45 p.m. The first big match of the week takes place in Claymont, as the Auks welcome one of the Henlopen North’s traditional powers. Polytech will be looking to rid itself of the bad taste resulting from its last game, a loss to defending champion Cape Henlopen.

Gunston (Md.) at St. Thomas More (3-6), 4 p.m.

Padua (8-2) at Dover (5-7), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Padua at Ursuline (11-1), 4 p.m. Old rivals reunite at Serviam Field. The Pandas have continued their steady growth in lacrosse, notching wins against fellow Catholic schools St. Mark’s and Archmere. They will try to complete the Catholic hat trick, but the Raiders will be defending their home turf after just their second loss of the season.

St. Mark’s (6-6) at Polytech, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester Prep (Md.) at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Brandywine (5-7) at St. Thomas More, 3:30 p.m.

Tower Hill (11-0) at Archmere, 5 p.m. The Auks draw another tough customer on their home turf. The Hillers have been in double figures in every game thus far, and they will keep the pressure on Archmere.

Friday

Ursuline at Cape Henlopen (12-0), 3:45 p.m. Speaking of tough customers, Ursuline’s week gets no easier as the Raiders head south to meet the defending champs. The Vikings have had few challenges from in-state opponents this season. Their narrowest victory over a Delaware team was six goals against Archmere.

A.I. DuPont (3-9) vs. Padua, 5 p.m. at A.I. DuPont High School

Smyrna (5-7) at St. Mark’s, 6 p.m.

Softball

Monday

Padua (7-6) at St. Mark’s (2-10), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (9-4) vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Canby Park

Archmere (4-10) at St. Elizabeth, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Caravel (9-4) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

St. Mark’s at Seaford (4-9), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere vs. MOT Charter (4-7), 3 p.m. at Silver Lake Elementary School

Delaware Military (13-0) at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Mount Pleasant (10-2) at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Friday

Polytech (7-5) vs. Padua, 4:15 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Saturday

St. Elizabeth vs. Design Thinking Academy (5-4-1), noon at Kodiak Park Fields

Hodgson (6-8) at Archmere, 1 p.m.

St. Mark’s at Woodbridge (1-11), 2 p.m.