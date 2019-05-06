Home Local Sports Boys count down toward end of spring sports with postseason in mind...

Boys count down toward end of spring sports with postseason in mind for some

The Dialog
Brady Dalton lays down a bunt for the Auks. (The Dialog/Mike Lang)

Some of the boys’ spring sports teams are playing while thinking of the postseason, while others want the regular season to end as strongly as possible. Either way, it’s a busy week around the state.

Lacrosse

Monday

Middletown (10-0) at St. Mark’s (3-7), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (2-6) at Sanford (11-1), 4 p.m.

Glenelg Country at Ss. Peter and Paul (6-6), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

MOT Charter (5-5) at Archmere (9-2), 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum (6-6) at St. Mark’s, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Brandywine (5-6), 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Gerstell at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

St. Mark’s at Smyrna (8-3), 5:30 p.m.

Archmere at Caesar Rodney (9-3), 7 p.m. The Auks have high hopes for the postseason, and a trip to Kent County will help them as a measuring stick of where they stand. The Riders opened the season 1-3, but they’ve since won eighth straight and are undefeated against Delaware teams coming into this week. They are scheduled to visit top-ranked Cape Henlopen on Wednesday.

Saturday

First State Military (5-5) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at First State Military

 

Baseball

Tuesday

Archmere (8-6) vs. MOT Charter (4-8), 3 p.m. at Silver Lake Elementary School

Salesianum (11-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-9), 7 p.m. at Frawley Stadium

Thursday

St. Mark’s (10-5) at Middletown (4-9), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

William Penn (8-5) at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Brandywine (7-5), 11 a.m.

Sussex Central (4-9) at Salesianum, noon

St. Mark’s at Woodbridge (4-8), 2 p.m.

 

Volleyball

Monday

Salesianum (10-2) at Brandywine (2-7), 3:30 p.m.

St. Mark’s (3-5) at Conrad (6-3), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Salesianum at St. Mark’s, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Indian River (8-0) at St. Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Salesianum at Conrad, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday

Delmarva Christian (5-4) at St. Mark’s, 5 p.m.

