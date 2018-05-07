Big week awaits in girls high school sports, starting Monday

It may be hard to believe, but spring sports are rapidly coming to an end. But before the postseason participants are determined, there are still several significant matchups to be played. Padua soccer opens the sports week for the girls by hosting rival Charter School of Wilmington in Hockessin.

Lacrosse

Monday

St. Thomas More (5-6) at Salisbury School (Md.), 4 p.m.

Sussex Academy (7-4) at Ursuline (9-2), 4:50 p.m.

Archmere (9-3) at Polytech (6-5), 5 p.m.

Padua (7-4) at Dover (10-2), 6 p.m. The Pandas’ steady ascent in girls lacrosse continues this season, and they will be tested in the state capital against the Senators. Dover has won five straight, and the team’s two losses have been by a combined two goals.

Tuesday

St. Andrew’s (9-3) at St. Mark’s (12-0), 4 p.m. The Spartans play their final regular-season home game of the season against a solid St. Andrew’s team.

Wednesday

Ursuline vs. Padua, 4 p.m. at A.I. duPont

Thursday

Archmere at Tower Hill (9-3), 3:45 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Brandywine (7-5), 6 p.m.

Friday

Padua at A.I. duPont (1-9), 3:30 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Sussex Tech (4-8) at St. Thomas More, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Smyrna (4-7), noon

Ursuline at St. Andrew’s, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Monday

Wilmington Charter (9-2) vs. Padua (11-1), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club. Two of the best teams in Division I do battle. Both teams feature multiple offensive weapons and solid goalkeepers. Padua will have to keep an eye on Charter’s Sheyenne Allen, who has seven goals in her last two games. The Pandas have not tasted defeat in the regular season against an in-state opponent since May 12, 2014, when the Force edged them, 2-1.

St. Elizabeth (2-7-1) at Newark Charter (5-7), 3:45 p.m.

St. Mark’s (6-6) at Laurel (4-5-1), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

MOT Charter (4-7) at Archmere (9-3), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Ursuline (4-6-1), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

St. Mark’s vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club

Ursuline at Archmere, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at Dover (6-4), 10 a.m.

St. Elizabeth at Tower Hill (11-0), 7 p.m.

Softball

Monday

St. Mark’s (6-7) at Padua (9-4), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

St. Michaels at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Christiana (2-10) at St. Elizabeth (8-6), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Design Lab (3-8) at St. Thomas More (1-6), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury Christian, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Padua at Caravel (11-2), 7 p.m.

Thursday

MOT Charter (6-4) at Archmere (6-10), 3:45 p.m.

St. Mark’s at Delaware Military Academy (13-2), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

St. Thomas More at Glasgow (6-7), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Delmar (7-5) at Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

St. Thomas More at Salisbury Christian (Md.), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Dover (6-7) at St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m.

Woodbridge (2-9) at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.