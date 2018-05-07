Big week awaits in girls high school sports, starting Monday

It may be hard to believe, but spring sports are rapidly coming to an end. But before the postseason participants are determined, there are still several significant matchups to be played. Padua soccer opens the sports week for the girls by hosting rival Charter School of Wilmington in Hockessin.
Lacrosse
Monday
St. Thomas More (5-6) at Salisbury School (Md.), 4 p.m.
Sussex Academy (7-4) at Ursuline (9-2), 4:50 p.m.
Archmere (9-3) at Polytech (6-5), 5 p.m.
Padua (7-4) at Dover (10-2), 6 p.m. The Pandas’ steady ascent in girls lacrosse continues this season, and they will be tested in the state capital against the Senators. Dover has won five straight, and the team’s two losses have been by a combined two goals.
Tuesday
St. Andrew’s (9-3) at St. Mark’s (12-0), 4 p.m. The Spartans play their final regular-season home game of the season against a solid St. Andrew’s team.
Wednesday
Ursuline vs. Padua, 4 p.m. at A.I. duPont
Thursday
Archmere at Tower Hill (9-3), 3:45 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Brandywine (7-5), 6 p.m.
Friday
Padua at A.I. duPont (1-9), 3:30 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.
Sussex Tech (4-8) at St. Thomas More, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
St. Mark’s at Smyrna (4-7), noon
Ursuline at St. Andrew’s, 1 p.m.
Soccer
Monday
Wilmington Charter (9-2) vs. Padua (11-1), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club. Two of the best teams in Division I do battle. Both teams feature multiple offensive weapons and solid goalkeepers. Padua will have to keep an eye on Charter’s Sheyenne Allen, who has seven goals in her last two games. The Pandas have not tasted defeat in the regular season against an in-state opponent since May 12, 2014, when the Force edged them, 2-1.
St. Elizabeth (2-7-1) at Newark Charter (5-7), 3:45 p.m.
St. Mark’s (6-6) at Laurel (4-5-1), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
MOT Charter (4-7) at Archmere (9-3), 3:45 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Ursuline (4-6-1), 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
St. Mark’s vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club
Ursuline at Archmere, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Ursuline at Dover (6-4), 10 a.m.
St. Elizabeth at Tower Hill (11-0), 7 p.m.
Softball
Monday
St. Mark’s (6-7) at Padua (9-4), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
St. Michaels at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Christiana (2-10) at St. Elizabeth (8-6), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Design Lab (3-8) at St. Thomas More (1-6), 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury Christian, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Padua at Caravel (11-2), 7 p.m.
Thursday
MOT Charter (6-4) at Archmere (6-10), 3:45 p.m.
St. Mark’s at Delaware Military Academy (13-2), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
St. Thomas More at Glasgow (6-7), 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Delmar (7-5) at Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
St. Thomas More at Salisbury Christian (Md.), 4 p.m.
Saturday
Dover (6-7) at St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m.
Woodbridge (2-9) at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.