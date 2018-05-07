Schedules full of intrigue as boys race toward end of regular season

This week will go a long way toward determining the postseason picture in baseball and lacrosse, as teams combine regularly scheduled games with makeups. In baseball, there are good games every day except Wednesday, and in lacrosse, Salesianum gets ready to welcome an old foe and remember departed friends before shuffling off to Buffalo for a pair of tests.

Baseball

Monday

St. Thomas More (0-6) vs. Sussex Academy (3-6), 4:15 p.m. at Sports at the Beach, Lewes

Tuesday

MOT Charter (1-9) at Archmere (8-6), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (7-6) at Salesianum (8-4), 4 p.m. The Vikings enter the final two weeks of the regular season in need of two wins in their final five games to be eligible for the postseason. Four of those are on the road, including this one at their Catholic rival, and four are against teams ranked among the state’s best.

Tome (Md.) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

St. Michaels at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Salesianum at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Middletown (9-4) at St. Mark’s (11-3), 4 p.m. St. Mark’s has put together a fine season, but the Spartans will be tested by the Cavaliers.

St. Elizabeth at William Penn (11-2), 4 p.m.

Friday

St. Thomas More at Salisbury Christian (Md.), 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Smyrna (5-8-1), 10 a.m.

Milford (6-7-1) at Archmere, noon

St. Elizabeth at Middletown, noon

Salesianum at Sussex Central (9-5), noon. The Sals play games two and three of their five-game road trip to end the regular season today, beginning against the Golden Knights. Sussex Central has been streaky, with winning streaks of four and five during this season.

Woodbridge (2-10) at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Salesianum vs. Indian River (6-6), 2:30 p.m. at Sussex Central

Lacrosse

Monday

St. Mark’s (3-6) at Middletown (5-5), 4 p.m.

Archbishop Curley at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Sanford (6-6) at St. Elizabeth (5-5), 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Wednesday

Archmere (8-3) at MOT Charter (9-3), 3:45 p.m. The Auks travel to Middletown to meet the Mustangs, who are finding success in their first season of varsity lacrosse.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Glenelg Country Day, 5:15 p.m.

Malvern Prep (Pa.) at Salesianum (8-2), 5:30 p.m. Sallies hosts its lone game on campus this season, and it’s noteworthy for more than one reason. The visiting Friars are ranked in the top 25 in the country, perhaps the Sals’ stiffest test yet. Second, it’s the team’s annual Savannah Strong game, when they remember the late Savannah Pauley, a friend of the program who died in 2009 at age 10. Lastly, it’s senior night, and one player will be picked to wear No. 17, which belonged to 2006 graduate and former player Joe Heim, who died in a car accident the summer after his graduation.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Brandywine (4-6), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Smyrna (6-5) at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gerstell, 4 p.m.

Polytech (5-5) at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Saturday

Bishop Eustace (N.J.) at Archmere, noon. The Auks welcome New Jersey’s Crusaders in what should be a spirited battle. The Crusaders were 11-1 entering the week and leading the Olympic-North Conference standings.

Salesianum vs. Hill Academy (Canada), noon at Canisius High School, Buffalo, N.Y. The Sals open a two-game stop in Western New York with a game against Canadian power Hill. This is the fourth straight year the two have met; the previous three, all at Baynard Stadium, resulted in victories for Hill.

Sussex Central (2-8) at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Sunday

Salesianum at Canisius (N.Y.), 11 a.m., Buffalo, N.Y.

Volleyball

Monday

Conrad (6-4) at St. Mark’s (4-4), 4:30 p.m.

Brandywine (4-5) at Salesianum (11-1), 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Mark’s at Salesianum, 5 p.m.

Thursday

St. Mark’s vs. Indian River (5-1), 3:30 p.m. at Delmarva Christian High School

St. Mark’s at Delmarva Christian (6-2), 5 p.m.

Friday

Salesianum at Delmarva Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Salesianum vs. Indian River, 5 p.m. at Delmarva Christian High School