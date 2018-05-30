Home Local Sports Cape Henlopen overwhelms St. Mark’s, captures 10th straight girls lacrosse title

Cape Henlopen overwhelms St. Mark's, captures 10th straight girls lacrosse title

Jason Winchell, For The Dialog
FREDERICA – The top-seeded Cape Henlopen Vikings played a perfect first half and held on to defeat No. 2 St Mark’s,15-5, on May 29 to win the DIAA girls lacrosse championship at the DE Turf complex in Frederica. Lindsay Monigle scored four goals and dished out an assist to lead a balance Vikings attack.

It was Cape’s 10th straight state championship, the last two coming against the Spartans.

Meredith Lockwood got the Vikings on the board 1:40 into the game as the Vikings capitalized on a Spartans turnover. That was the theme of the first half as Monigle scored a minute later, followed by a Mallory Jones goal. Monigle added another and Jones netted her second 10 minutes to give the Vikings a 5-0 lead.

The Spartans’ Kendra Schweizer and Megan Noonan were being hounded by the Vikings’ defense, and when they got a shot on goal, Vienna Iacona was there to turn it away. The Vikings added two goals in the last 1:30 of the first half as Sawyer Walker and Catherine Frederick scored to make it 8-0 at the half.

The Spartans came in averaging more than 17 goals a game, and they finally got on the board nine second into the second half. Schweizer won the faceoff and took it in, scoring into the top corner. She scored again 1:21 later to cut it to 8-2.

The Vikings, who allowed just over six goals per contest this season, answered with goals from Frederick and two more by Monigle. Paige Megargee ended Cape’s four-goal run with 8:15 to go, and Noonan and Schweizer would score the last two Spartans goals in a much more competitive second half.

St. Mark’s finished 17-1 in a very successful season. The Vikings also finished 17-1.

