Catholic Charities of Wilmington kicks off June food drive

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington again asks all its communities to “Stock the Pantry” by contributing nonperishable food goods for households struggling to put food on their tables. The food drive will continue throughout the month of June. Donors can drop off food and grocery store gift cards at Catholic Charities locations during regular business hours.

“This month, families shift their focus to summer vacations and enjoying the warm weather. However, hunger doesn’t take a vacation,” said Richelle A. Vible, Catholic Charities Executive Director. “One in five residents in our Diocese doesn’t have a secure source of food, and live day-to-day having to choose between making a rent, mortgage or utility payment or buying food. Families should not have to make those choices. The donations of food that we receive from our neighbors helps us meet the demand we see every day.”

Catholic Charities coordinates food cooperative programs at the Thrift Center in Wilmington, the Kent County office in Dover, Casa San Francisco in Milton, and at Seton Center in Princess Anne, Maryland. Residents can apply for membership in the cooperative programs by contacting the location closest to them: Thrift Center at 302-764-2717, Dover at 302-674-1600, Casa San Francisco at 302-684-8694, or Seton Center at 410-651-9608. For those in crisis in need of food, Casa and Seton Center operate emergency food pantries. Currently, Catholic Charities serves over 3,000 households each year through all its food assistance programs.

In addition to nonperishable food and grocery store gift cards, Catholic Charities will also accept monetary donations in order to purchase additional food to fill bags for the food distribution programs. Each distribution is valued at $50. To make an online monetary donation, visit Catholic Charities’ website, www.cdow.org/charities. Under “Please designate my gift to the following ministry” choose Food Assistance.

Catholic Charities will accept donations at its locations Monday through Friday between 9 am to 4 pm. Drop off food donations:

Main Office

2601 W 4th Street

Wilmington, DE 19805

302-655-9624

Bayard House*

300 Bayard Avenue

Wilmington, DE 19805

302-654-1184

Marydale Retirement Village

135 Jeandell Drive

Newark, DE 19713

302-368-2784

Kent County Office

2099 S DuPont Highway

Dover, DE 19901

302-674-1600

Sussex County Office

406 S Bedford Street, Ste 9

Georgetown, DE 19947

302-856-9578

Casa San Francisco*

127 Broad Street

Milton DE 19968

302-684-8694

Seton Center

30632 Hampden Avenue

Princess Ann, MD 21853

410-651-9608

Suggested items for donation include nonperishable and shelf stable items. Catholic Charities needs the following items:

canned meats [chicken, tuna, salmon,], vegetables and fruit

canned meals [soup, chili, stew, corned beef hash]

dried and canned beans

boxes of pasta, macaroni and cheese, crackers, cereal, oatmeal, and pancake mix

jars of peanut butter and jelly

juices, coffee, tea, hot cocoa mix, instant breakfasts

shelf-stable milk – canned, dry, evaporated, or U.H.T. fluid milk in aseptic containers

baby food and cereal

condiments like spreads, ketchup, mustard, relish, barbecue sauce, pickles and syrup

cleaning products

personal hygiene items

diapers of all sizes, including adult sizes

Catholic Charities, the charitable arm of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, has served those in need for over 188 years, offering a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington comprises 56 parishes, 18 missions and 36 schools serving the State of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The diocese is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a year-long celebration that will culminate on March 3, 2019. Information is available at www.cdow.org/150th.

*Casa San Francisco and Bayard House can accept donations 7 days a week. Please call ahead before making a donation.