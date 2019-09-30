Saturday brings soccer battle between scholastic heavyweights

A fairly light week in high school soccer ends with a bang as Salesianum continues its schedule against regional and national powerhouses. On the football field, Archmere will be downstate to meet the team that has won two of the last three Division II state championships.

Soccer

Tuesday

Caravel (2-4) at Archmere (8-0), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-9) at William Penn (5-1), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (7-1) at Severn, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s (5-2) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Saint Mark’s

Friday

Red Lion (0-7) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Gerstell at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum (7-0) vs. St. Benedict Prep, 3:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park. If you are a soccer fan and don’t mind driving a few hours, this is the game you’ve been waiting for. The Sals, ranked fourth in the country by USA Today, travel to Newark, N.J., to battle the country’s No. 1 team. The Sals and Gray Bees have developed quite a rivalry, having met every year since 2009 except for 2012. Salesianum has not posted a victory over the Gray Bees since 2013, although they did draw in 2015.

Football

Friday

Archmere (4-0) at Woodbridge (4-0), 7 p.m. Two of the five remaining undefeated teams in Division II meet in Sussex County. The Auks needed a big fourth-quarter comeback last week to stun Saint Mark’s, while Woodbridge’s normally high-powered offense escaped Concord with a 13-6 win. Both the Auks and Blue Raiders feature powerful running games but aren’t afraid to put the ball in the air.

Saint Mark’s (3-1) at Appoquinimink (2-2), 7:30 p.m. The Spartans will try to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss at Archmere, but it won’t be easy. The Jags are riding a two-game losing streak, both on their home turf. A win over a Division I team would boost the Spartans’ postseason chances.

Episcopal Academy vs. Salesianum (3-1), 7:30 p.m. at Caravel Academy. The Sals’ offense was shut down last week at Smyrna, and next up is Episcopal Academy. The Churchmen are undefeated in 2019. The game will be the only one the Sals play at Caravel this season.

St. Elizabeth (1-3) at Laurel (1-3), 7:30 p.m. The Vikings have dropped three straight and are trying to get the offense untracked. Laurel stopped a three-game skid with a road win last week and held Polytech to just six points.