First-inning runs stand up for Salesianum School baseball against Odessa High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – The first two batters for Salesianum scored, and that was enough for the Sals in a 2-1 win over Odessa on April 7 at Fusco Field. The Sals picked up their third win in as many games at home.

The Sals came out swinging against Ducks starting pitcher Dylan Schimpf, wasting no time. Brooks O’Hanlon got things started with a line triple to left-center, and he scored on a single by the next hitter, C.J. Moxley, on the first pitch he saw. Brandon Emig (St Mary Magdalen Parish) was next, and he singled to center to move Moxley to third. The second run scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Jack Bujnowski.

Schimpf settled down after that, allowing no more runs through his departure after five innings. He had considerable help from his defense and himself. Schimpf picked off a runner in the third, and catcher Ayden Markiewicz caught a runner stealing in the fourth. That caught stealing was amplified after the next two hitters went for a double and a single. Schimpf allowed two batters to reach in the fifth, but his infield was there to put out the fire with two nice plays.

Schimpf saw his effort matched by Sals starter Joseph Rodia. The junior walked two Ducks with two outs in the first, but he got out of trouble with a strikeout. He allowed his only hit in the fourth, a leadoff single, but he erased that runner with a double play on a line drive right back at him.

Odessa hung close and finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth against reliever Cole Antonelli. Spencer Flayhart opened the frame with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. With one out, Kayden Mejias stroked a double down the right-field line, scoring Flayhart. Antonelli escaped further damage by retiring the next two batters.

Thomas McSorley earned the save for the Sals with a clean seventh. The final out came on a ground ball to third baseman Matt Catalina.

O’Hanlon had three hits with the run scored. The three Salesianum pitchers combined for six strikeouts. The Sals (3-1) head to the Bronx, N.Y., to meet Mount St. Michael Academy on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Odessa (3-2) returns home for its next game on April 14 at 4:15 p.m. against Red Lion.

Photos by Mike Lang.