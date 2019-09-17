Friends field hockey remains undefeated with win over Ursuline

GREENVILLE — Meghan Malone scored twice, and Rosaleen Cochran and Olivia Billitto had a goal and assist apiece as Wilmington Friends defeated Ursuline, 4-1, in nonconference field hockey on Sept. 16 at Serviam Field. The Quakers remained undefeated with the victory.

The Quakers came out of the gate and maintained possession for long stretches of the first half, and their persistence paid off with a series of three penalty corners that started about five minutes in. On the third one, Cochran took a pass from Billitto and bounced a shot over Ursuline keeper Stephanie Kulenguskey, who was lying prone in front of her cage.

Friends goalkeeper Isabella Bukowski picked up a pair of saves a few minutes later, and both teams’ defenses went to work after that. With 11:34 remaining in the first half, the Quakers struck again when Cochran sent a ball into the middle of the crease, and Malone sent a turnaround shot into the cage.

The Quakers solidified their lead with two goals in a three-minute span early in the second half. Malone connected from the edge of the circle at the 28:03 mark, with Katrina Winfield picking up the assist, and Billitto tipped a shot over Raiders keeper Samantha Hurd off a penalty corner to cap Friends’ scoring.

Juliana Copeman got Ursuline on the board with 20 minutes remaining, working the ball around a few defenders and sending a reverse shot past Bukowski.

The Quakers had 12 shots to the Raiders’ six, plus an 11-3 edge in corners. Bukowski was credited with five saves. Friends (4-0) is scheduled to play its fourth straight road contest on Friday at MOT Charter at 3:30 p.m.

For the Raiders (1-2), Hurd and Kulenguskey had four saves each. The team stays at Serviam Field to host St. Andrew’s on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.