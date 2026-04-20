It’s a busy week for athletic teams from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

Athletic fields up and down the state will be busy this week with spring high school sports. Some potential postseason matchups will take place among them, with some excellent matchups on the schedule.

As usual, it’s a good idea to check schedules before heading out. Updates are normally available at www.websites4sports.com.

Boys

Baseball

Monday, April 20

Holly Grove at SS. Peter and Paul (4-7), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21

Archmere (3-3) at MOT Charter (2-3), 3:30 p.m.

Red Lion ((6-3) at Salesianum (7-1), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

SS. Peter and Paul at Key, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

St. Elizabeth (4-3) at Brandywine (4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Tower Hill (6-2) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Salesianum vs. Newark Charter (5-2), 4 p.m. at Frawley Stadium

Middletown (0-7) at Saint Mark’s (4-3), 4 p.m.

Friday, April 24

SS. Peter and Paul at St. Vincent Pallotti, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

SS. Peter and Paul at Kent County, 10 a.m.

Tower Hill at St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m.

Archmere at Caesar Rodney (7-1), noon

Cape Henlopen (6-1) at Salesianum, noon. A big week for Salesianum baseball wraps up with a visit from the defending state champions. Both teams feature strong pitching, although this will be the third game of the week for each squad. Cape entered this week having scored 27 runs in its previous two games.

Sussex Academy (2-5) at Saint Mark’s, 2 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday, April 20

Wilmington Friends (7-1) at Saint Mark’s (0-6), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21

Delaware Military (2-3) at Archmere (2-3), 3:45 p.m.

SS. Peter and Paul (5-6) at St. Vincent Pallotti, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Christian (3-2), 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Tower Hill (3-4) at Archmere, 4 p.m. The Hillers will present a challenge to the Auks as Archmere holds its annual Penna Strong game. The Auks remember former Archmere student Anthony Penna, trading in their green for red for one day. On the turf, these two programs are working some young players into the mix.

Friday, April 24

SS. Peter and Paul at Annapolis Area Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Manheim Township (Pa.) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

Saint Mark’s at Sussex Academy (5-1), 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday, April 20

Sussex Academy (2-4) at Saint Mark’s (2-5), 4 p.m.

Brandywine (5-1) at Salesianum (8-0), 5:30 p.m.

Archmere (2-6) vs. Odyssey Charter (5-1), 6 p.m. at Grail Sports Complex, Elsmere

Wednesday, April 22

Conrad (2-4) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at McKean (1-6), 4:45 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Salesianum at Wilmington Charter (7-0), 5 p.m. The Sals make the short trip to Charter for this battle of the unbeatens. This match should feature lots of big hits, with the Sals’ Andrew Mahoney and Charter’s Ida Rosenblatt leading the way up front.

Friday, April 24

Archmere at Mount Pleasant (3-3), 3:30 p.m.

Odyssey Charter at Saint Mark’s, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

Salesianum at Haverford Invitational, 8:30 a.m. at Haverford (Pa.) High School

Girls

Softball

Monday, April 20

Padua (4-3) at Indian River (3-5), 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21

MOT Charter (2-4) at Archmere (0-6), 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline (3-3) vs. Delaware Military (4-7), 4 p.m. at Piedmont Softball Field

Saint Mark’s (6-2) at Cape Henlopen (3-4), 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

Padua vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Thursday, April 23

Padua vs. Delmarva Christian (3-4), 4 p.m. at Millsboro Little League

Appoquinimink (6-2) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m. Two teams with postseason aspirations do battle. The Spartans have put up nearly 10 runs per game, but Appo pitching is allowing a paltry two per outing.

Friday, April 24

Odyssey Charter (4-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

Archmere vs. Hodgson (2-4), noon at Canal Little League

Saint Mark’s at St. Georges (2-5), noon

Soccer

Monday, April 20

Wilmington Charter (5-1) at Archmere (3-2), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21

Saint Mark’s (4-0-1) vs. Padua (2-2), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer. The Spartans and Pandas go head-to-head in a interdivisional matchup. The Spartans’ fast-paced offense is putting up four goals a game, but defense is a strength of the Pandas.

Ursuline (4-2-1) at Caravel (4-0-2), 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Concord (4-1) at Ursuline 3:30 p.m.

Caravel at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Archmere at Tower Hill (3-3), 4 p.m.

Appoquinimink (4-0-1) vs. Padua, 6:30 p.m. at Salesianum Fusco Field. The Pandas host the Lady Jaguars under the lights in a battle of Division I title contenders. Padua has posted two convincing wins since falling twice in a trip to North and South Carolina to open the season. Appo is the defending state champion whose schedule gets tougher beginning with this game.

Lacrosse

Monday, April 20

Padua (6-1) at Smyrna (4-2), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21

Ursuline (4-2) at Saint Mark’s (1-3), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (4-2) at Delaware Military (3-3), 4 p.m.

Worcester Prep at SS. Peter and Paul (5-4), 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Saint Mark’s vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Archmere at Tower Hill (6-0), 3:45 p.m.

The Catholic High School at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 24

Middletown (3-3) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

Archmere at Sussex Academy (3-3), 11 a.m.