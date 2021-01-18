High school sports week kicks off with wrestling, including a 2020 tournament rematch

The second week of winter sports takes a day off for Martin Luther King Day before resuming on Tuesday. There are several matchups between Catholic schools on the basketball court, so keep an eye on whether these will be streamed. Before that, however, the Saint Mark’s and Salesianum wrestling teams will get to work on Martin Luther King Day.

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (2-1) at Archmere (0-0), 6:15 p.m. A year after reaching the state quarterfinals, the Auks get the new campaign underway.

Padua (0-3) at St. Elizabeth (2-0), 7 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Sanford (1-0), 4 p.m. Two of the state’s perennial contenders get together for a matinee in Hockessin. Both teams have multiple scoring options. The Vikings have gotten big contributions early from senior Naia Pulliam and freshman Ericka Huggins, among others, while the Warriors have Dallas Pierce and senior Amiya Carroll, just to name two.

Wilmington Charter (2-0) at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Ursuline (1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Newark Charter (1-1), 11:15 a.m.

Red Lion (0-1) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Padua at Wilmington Friends (1-0), 1 p.m.

Woodbridge (1-0) at Ursuline, 3 p.m. This matchup from opposite ends of the state promises to be a good one. Seniors Janeira Scott and Cha’Kya Johnson give the Blue Raiders a potent outside-inside combination, while the other Raiders have had very balanced scoring in their opening games.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday

Appoquinimink (0-1 girls, 1-0 boys) vs. Padua (1-0) and Salesianum (0-0), 8:15 p.m. at Fraim Boys and Girls Club

Thursday

Tower Hill (0-0) vs. Ursuline (0-0), 3:30 p.m. at H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club

Salesianum vs. Mount Pleasant (0-0), 3:30 p.m. at P.S. DuPont Middle School

Friday

Archmere (0-1 girls, 0-1 boys) vs. Conrad (1-1 girls, 0-2 boys), 7 p.m. at McKean High School

Saturday

Newark Charter (2-0 girls, 2-0 boys) vs. Ursuline and Salesianum, 4 p.m. at H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (1-0) at Sanford (1-0), 6 p.m. The Vikings head to the home of perennial power Sanford in a matchup of the last two state champions (St. Elizabeth 2018, Sanford 2019). Seniors Blake Bryant and Jaden Dickerson led St. Elizabeth in its opening-day win. They will have to contend with Villanova-bound Warriors big man Njanna Njoku, one of seven seniors on the roster. Four Warriors scored in double figures against Tatnall in Sanford’s first game.

Salesianum (1-0) at Tower Hill (0-0), 6 p.m. Meanwhile, a few miles away, Salesianum and the Hillers do battle at Carpenter Field House. The athletic Sals feature seniors Rasheen Caulk and Ethan Hinds among a plethora of offensive weapons. Tower has some talented players as well, led by seniors Ricky Deadwyler and Donoven Mack, along with a strong supporting cast.

Thursday

Archmere (2-0) at Wilmington Charter (0-0), 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Salesianum, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Newark Charter (0-0) at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Saint Mark’s (0-0) at Red Lion (1-1), 1 p.m. The Spartans get a belated start against the Lions on the road. Among their returning players are seniors Carter Marks, Jude Schnatterer, Domenick Shepherd and Nick Timmons, along with junior Jabri White.

MOT Charter (1-2) at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday

Conrad (0-0) at Saint Mark’s (1-0), 3:30 p.m.

Salesianum (0-0) at Caesar Rodney (2-0), 4 p.m. The Sals travel to Camden for a battle between two of the state’s best. Last year in Wilmington, the Riders eked out a 36-33 win with a win in the final match, but the Sals returned the favor with a 34-33 squeaker in the first round of the state dual meet championship. The Sals feature Chris Gandolfo, a finalist at 106 in the individual state championship last year, and Daniel Stradley, who reached the final at 195. CR had two individual state champs in 2020, including heavyweight Kevin Hudson, who returns this season.

Wednesday

Conrad at St. Elizabeth (1-0), 6 p.m.

Saturday

A.I. DuPont (0-0) at St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m.

Salesianum at St. Georges (0-1), noon