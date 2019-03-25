It’s time to head outside for girls sports, so bring a windbreaker

Girls sports gets into the swing this week after the weekend’s action was largely eliminated by rain and other not-very-nice weather conditions. Unless noted, all teams had no record entering the week.

Girls

Lacrosse

Monday

Sussex Tech at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m. The Spartans have reached the state championship game the last two seasons, but much of that core has graduated. They do have five seniors on the roster, including first-team all-state selctions Megan Noonan and Ellie Noonan, and goalkeeper Melina Carradin returns for one final go-round. Lots of sophomores and a few freshmen will have the opportunity to grab the spotlight.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-2), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Christiana (0-1) at St. Thomas More, 3:45 p.m.

Delaware Military (0-1) at Archmere, 5 p.m.

Conrad vs. Padua, 5:30 p.m. at A.I. duPont. The Pandas’ program continues to grow, and they feature Rachel Delate, who earned second-team all-state honors last year. She is one of five seniors; the team features a healthy mix of youth and experience. Junior Shannon McCormac returns between the pipes for Padua.

Wednesday

Padua at Middletown (1-0), 4 p.m.

Ursuline at Sussex Academy, 4 p.m. The Raiders return a solid group from last year’s team, which went 14-3. The Raiders also had a pair of first-team all-staters in Jane Lyons and Moira Carroll, and keeper Brigid Monahan was on the second team.

Thursday

St. Thomas More at Hodgson, 4 p.m.

Padua at Polytech (1-0), 4 p.m.

St. Mark’s at St. Andrew’s, 4 p.m.

Friday

Delaware Military at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Stephen Decatur, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at Wilmington Friends, 10 a.m.

Archmere at St. Mark’s, 12:30 p.m.

Soccer

Monday

Middletown at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline at Lake Forest, 4 p.m. The Raiders will trot out a rather young lineup on opening day against the Spartans. Ursuline went 8-8-1 last year, including a trip to the Division II quarterfinals. Jessica Falasco and Cleo Troy will provide some leadership for a roster that includes eight freshmen and an eighth-grader.

Wednesday

St. Mark’s at Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline at Middletown, 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club. Padua finished 17-1 last year, regaining the Division I state title that had been taken from them the season before. Despite the loss of some high-profile seniors, the Pandas are well-stocked to take on their typical challenging schedule and make another deep tournament run. There are so many scorers it is hard to list them all, but Sophia Marini and Brieana Hallo emerged last season as freshmen.

Delaware Military at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. The Auks have a real test in their first game as defending Division II state champion Delaware Military visits Claymont. Archmere returns a veteran nucleus, including a number of finishers that include Krena Wursthorn, Melina Reilly, Halie Berkowitz and Nicole Witherell.

Friday

St. Mark’s at McKean, 3:30 p.m.

Conrad at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Padua at Delmar, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Dover, noon

Ursuline at Caravel, 5:45 p.m.

Softball

Tuesday

St. Mark’s vs. Design Thinking Academy, 3 p.m. at Kodiak Park Fields. The Spartans are looking for improvement on their 6-11 record, and a lot of their talent returns. Emma Lank figures to take over much of the pitching duty, and Madison Saunders gives the lineup a solid bat.

Padua at Concord, 3:30 p.m. It’s a new coach for a new season at Padua, which went 11-8 last year in reaching the state tournament. Melanie Grant returns in the circle for the Pandas, and Alex Musial leads a veteran lineup.

Archmere at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m. There are no seniors on the Auks’ roster, but they do have some experience. Mackenzie Popp and Annie Penrod, both juniors, have plenty of varsity experience. Their classmate, Lauren Simpson, will be busy in the pitcher’s circle.

St. Elizabeth at A.I. duPont (0-1), 3:45 p.m. The Vikings return several veterans as they attempt to improve on a 10-8 record. Skylar Gallucio will do the bulk of the pitching, while McKenzie Sweeney heads up the hitting. She’ll be receiving Gallucio’s pitches as well.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Brandywine, 3:45 p.m.

Appoquinimink 91-0) vs. Padua, 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Friday

Brandywine vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

First State Military (0-1) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Brandywine, noon

Cape Henlopen at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.