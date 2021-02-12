Get on board for Maryland Catholic Advocacy Day Feb. 16 focusing on issues that matter to Catholics

Catholics who want their voices heard in Maryland have found their landing page.

The Maryland Catholic Conference is making it easy for Catholics Feb. 16 to be a voice for hope and justice at Catholic Advocacy Day 2021. Join Catholics around the state to advocate on behalf of the church with state legislators.

Stay in tune with issues significant to Maryland Catholics. Action alerts include those for education, life and human rights. Catholics are encouraged to bring their voice before the Maryland legislature simply by signing, clicking and sending the alerts to legislators. Or make a phone call to their offices.

Join the Catholic Advocacy Network to get advance notice and alerts sent right to you (text and/or email). You also will find them at mdcatholic.org on Feb. 16, and on Facebook and Twitter.