Lacrosse takes center stage for girls this week

There are plenty of impactful games this week in soccer and softball, but the lacrosse field is where the most noteworthy action takes place, especially at the end of the week. It includes a trip north by the team that has been dominant in Delaware for the past decade, and a lot of Ursulines.

Lacrosse

Monday

Padua (3-1) at St. Mark’s (3-2), 3:45 p.m.

Salisbury School at St. Thomas More (2-2), 4 p.m.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-6), 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (1-2) at Archmere (5-0), 3:45 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (1-3) vs. Padua, 5:30 p.m. at A.I. duPont

Thursday

St. Mark’s at Wilmington Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.

Conrad (2-2) at Archmere, 5 p.m.

Friday

Padua at Smyrna (4-2), 3:30 p.m. The Pandas travel to Kent County for a meeting with the Eagles. Padua has been in double figures in each of its four games, while the Eagles have allowed more than nine goals only once in six games.

Ursuline (Del.) (5-0) at Ursuline (Mass.), 3:45 p.m. The Raiders take an umblemished record to Massachusetts for the annual tournament with their sister schools. They will be playing three times in 24 hours.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline (Del.) vs. Ursuline (N.Y.), 10 a.m. at Ursuline Academy (Mass.)

Ursuline (Del.) vs. Ursuline (Mo.), 1 p.m. at Ursuline Academy (Mass.)

Cape Henlopen (6-0) at Archmere, 1:30 p.m. The Vikings travel north for what should be one of the most-anticipated matchups of the season. The Vikings have been the gold standard for girls lacrosse in Delaware, winning the last 10 state championships and not losing to an in-state foe since May 2, 2009. The Auks have not had much trouble scoring goals, but they will need to find a way to slow down the Vikings’ attack.

Red Lion (0-5) at St. Thomas More, 2 p.m.

St. Mark’s vs. Caesar Rodney (2-2), 6 p.m. at Wesley College

Softball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (3-1) at Christiana (1-4), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Conrad (2-4) at Archmere (3-3), 3:45 p.m.

St. Mark’s (0-4) vs. Padua (2-3), 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Sussex Academy (3-2) at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Newark (1-4), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

Delcastle (2-3) at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Christiana at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Friday

Padua vs. Delaware Military Academy (5-0), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

St. Mark’s at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Saturday

William Penn (3-3) at St. Mark’s, 11:30 p.m.

Archmere at Cape Henlopen (1-5), noon

Soccer

Tuesday

Sanford (1-1) at Ursuline (2-3), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (5-0) at Red Lion (2-1), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at St. Mark’s (3-1), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Padua (4-1) at Polytech (3-2), 5:30 p.m. The Pandas head south to meet the Panthers, who will be looking to add a win they won’t soon forget.

Friday

Smyrna (2-2) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club

St. Mark’s at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.