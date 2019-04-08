Big basebal, lacrosse matchups on way, along with battle of volleyball unbeatens

The great outdoors will be just that this week, with compelling matchups in all three sports. Traditional baseball powers go at it early, while indoors, undefeated volleyball teams from Salesianum and Indian River face off on Tuesday.

Baseball

Monday

Chapelgate Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (4-2), 3:30 p.m. The Sabres kick off a busy week as they will play four times in five days, including games against nearby rivals North Caroline and Cambridge-South Dorchester.

Newark Charter (4-1) at Salesianum (4-0), 4 p.m. Two of the top teams in the state meet. The Patriots bring a potent offense to Wilmington and are coming off a loss to the new No. 1 team, Appoquinimink. Sallies has relied more on pitching, allowing just five runs in four games.

Tuesday

Conrad (2-3) at Archmere (3-3), 4 p.m.

St. Mark’s (5-1) at Caravel (3-1), 7 p.m. Two of Delaware’s prime-time programs battle under the lights in Bear. The Spartans got back into the win column over the weekend after suffering their first loss, and Caravel is the next test on a difficult schedule. The Bucs have rebounded from a season-opening loss to win their last three.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Concordia Prep, 4 p.m.

Thursday

North Caroline at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Archmere at Newark (0-4), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (2-3) at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Cambridge-South Dorchester, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Middletown (1-4) vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Canby Park

Salesianum at Newark, noon

St. Mark’s vs. Hodgson (1-2), 3 p.m. at Frawley Stadium

Lacrosse

Monday

St. Elizabeth (1-3) at Caravel (2-3), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Tower Hill (3-1) at St. Mark’s (2-1), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (4-5) at Glenelg Country, 4:15 p.m.

Appoquinimink (2-2) vs. Salesianum (2-2), 6:45 p.m. at Tower Hill. Don’t let the records fool you. These are two of the state’s best teams who venture outside Delaware to fill the schedule. In fact, this will be the Sals’ first game against a Delaware foe. The teams have not met since the 2016 state championship.

Thursday

Archmere (5-0) vs. Conrad (4-1), 3:45 p.m. at Dickinson. The Diamond State Athletic Conference is in the spotlight this afternoon. The Auks have excelled on offense, and in their last three matches, they have played exceptional defense as well. The high-scoring Red Wolves will be looking to rebound from their first loss of the season.

Wilmington Charter (4-1) at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at McKean (0-6), 3:30 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gerstell, 4 p.m.

Cape Henlopen (4-1) vs. Salesianum, 6 p.m. at Wesley College. Cape has punished opponents this year, and they will look to end the first day of the Dave Reynolds Festival with an upset victory.

Saturday

Archmere at Sanford (3-0), 11 a.m.

St. Mark’s vs. Caesar Rodney (1-3), 8 p.m. at Wesley College

Volleyball

Monday

St. Mark’s (1-1) at Wilmington Charter (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Salesianum (3-0) vs. Delmarva Christian (2-1), 4 p.m. at Indian River

Salesianum at Indian River (3-0), 5:15 p.m. The Indians play at home for the first time this year, and it comes against the only other undefeated team.

Wednesday

Brandywine (1-3) at St. Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

A.I. DuPont (0-5) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.