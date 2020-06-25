Lauren DiSabatino named athletic director at Padua Academy

Lauren DiSabatino, the assistant athletic director at Padua Academy, has been promoted to the top position, the school announced the evening of June 24. DiSabatino has been a member of the all-girls school’s faculty and athletic administration for the past 15 years.

DiSabatino succeeds Lindsay LoPilato, who had been athletic director for the past eight years. She adds the title to her position as varsity volleyball coach and health and physical education teacher. DiSabatino spent a season as the freshman coach, six years leading the junior varsity and the last eight in charge of the varsity. The Pandas won their first two state championships in her first two seasons as coach, then added their third last November.

“Athletics gives us the ability to learn some of life’s greatest lessons, while also teaching those great lessons to others. When we find something we love doing, we should amplify that greatness,” DiSabatino said through Padua.

She attended Ursuline Academy for elementary school before heading to St. Elizabeth High School. There, DiSabatino was a four-year starter and led the Vikings to the state championship match. She was the Gatorade Player of the Year for Delaware in 2001. She also was a two-time first-team all-state selection.

DiSabatino has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from West Chester (Pa.) University and another in sports management from Wilmington University, where she played volleyball.