Clerical Appointments, June 25, 2020

Bishop Malooly announces the following appointments. They are effective July 8, 2020, except where otherwise noted.

Retirement

The Reverend William F. Graney has requested and been granted retirement from active ministry in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Pastors

The Reverend Gregory M. Corrigan is appointed Pastor of the Parish of the Resurrection, Wilmington, Delaware.

The Reverend Brian S. Lewis is appointed Pastor of Saint Jude the Apostle Parish, Lewes, Delaware.

The Reverend Timothy M. McIntire, O.S.F.S., is appointed Pastor of Saint Thomas More Oratory, Newark, Delaware, upon the recommendation of his Provincial, the Very Reverend Lewis S. Fiorelli, O.S.F.S., effective July 1, 2020.

The Reverend John T. Solomon is appointed Pastor of Saint Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City, Maryland.

Administrator

The Reverend Christopher R. Coffiey is appointed Administrator of Saint Benedict Parish, Ridgely, Maryland.

Associate Pastor

The Reverend Idongesit A. Etim is appointed Associate Pastor of Saint Francis de Sales Parish, Salisbury, Maryland.

The Reverend John E. Olson is appointed to a summer assignment as Associate Pastor of Saint Edmond Parish, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, effective July 1, 2020.