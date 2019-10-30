Matt Ziomek scores twice, adds assist in Saint Mark’s soccer win over Odyssey

GREENVILLE — Matt Ziomek had two goals and an assist to lead Saint Mark’s to a 4-1 win over Odyssey Charter in soccer on Tuesday afternoon.

Ziomek picked up his helper in just the second minute, feeding Samuel Griffith for the 1-0 lead. It stayed that way until the 18th, when Ziomek connected on a penalty kick to double the Spartans’ lead.

Ziomek scored his second goal a minute into the second half, with the assist going to Angelo Sisofo. Sisofo earned another assist in the 53rd, when his free kick was knocked behind the Owls’ goalkeeper by Anthony Rocco.

Bryson Butcher ended the Spartans’ shutout aspirations with a waist-high shot to the left of Saint Mark’s keeper Sean Lenderman in the 58th minute.

The Spartans had nine shots to four for Odyssey, which is playing its first season of varsity soccer. Saint Mark’s also had the advantage in corner kicks, 9-0. Lenderman and Andrew Wenger combined to make three saves. The Spartans (9-4-1) conclude their regular season on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Sussex Academy, then await a likely bid to the Division II state tournament.

The Owls’ season ended at 5-9-1.