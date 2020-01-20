Midseason wrestling showdown among highlights of scholastic sports week

A few intriguing games are on the various sports schedules this week, including some matchups between Catholic schools on the basketball court and in the pool. The end of the week brings with it a high-profile tussle on the mats below the canal.

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday

Archmere (7-4) at Tatnall (9-1), 3:45 p.m. Two teams that have played strong basketball thus far this season meet in a matinee. The Auks have been putting a bunch of points on the board during their current three-game winning streak. They will be tested against the Hornets, who are getting the job done with a roster full of youth.

St. Georges (7-3) at St. Thomas More (0-11), 4 p.m.

Howard (2-8) at St. Elizabeth (5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (4-7) at Delmarva Christian (9-1), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (8-4), 3:30 p.m.

Caravel (6-5) at Padua (5-5), 7:15 p.m. The Pandas return home to attempt to start a new winning streak, but they will have their hands full at the hands of the Buccaneers.

Ursuline (3-7) at Saint Mark’s (10-1), 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Salisbury School at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Ursuline vs. Council Rock North (Pa.), time TBA at Jefferson University, Philadelphia

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Concordia Prep, 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (2-7) at Archmere (4-7), 6:15 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Delmarva Christian (8-0), 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Salisbury School at St. Thomas More (1-9), 5:30 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (1-10) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth (8-1) at Brandywine (5-4), 12:30 p.m.

Salesianum (5-8) at Mount Pleasant (9-2), 1 p.m.

Ice hockey

Monday

Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) vs. Salesianum, 6:40 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center, Newark

Marple-Newtown (Pa.) vs. Saint Mark’s, 8 p.m. at Skatium, Havertown, Pa.

Tuesday

Salesianum vs. St. Augustine Prep (N.J.), time TBA at Wells Fargo Center, Philadephia

Gilman vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m. at Talbot Community Center

Friday

Father Judge (Pa.) vs. Salesianum, 6:30 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center, Newark

Saint Mark’s vs. Great Valley (Pa.), 8:10 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center, Newark

Wrestling

Wednesday

Delaware Military at Archmere, 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Conrad, 5 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth vs. Mount Pleasant and Tower Hill, 3:45 p.m. at Tower Hill

Archmere at Wilmington Friends, 4 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Canal Classic, 3 p.m. at Middletown

Saturday

Archmere at Legacy Duals, 9 a.m. at Hodgson Vo-Tech

Salesianum at Smyrna, 6:30 p.m. Two Division I powerhouses get together for one of the more anticipated matches of the dual-meet season. The Eagles are the defending state champion, but the Sals will be traveling south with upset on their mind.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday

Archmere vs. Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m. at Western YMCA

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Salisbury School, 3:30 p.m. at UMES Swimming Pool (boys only)

Thursday

MOT Charter vs. Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m. at Western YMCA

Tower Hill vs. Salesianum/Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club

Archmere vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA (girls only)

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Kent County, 7 p.m. at Washington College, Chestertown, Md. (boys only)