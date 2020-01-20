Midseason wrestling showdown among highlights of scholastic sports week

A few intriguing games are on the various sports schedules this week, including some matchups between Catholic schools on the basketball court and in the pool. The end of the week brings with it a high-profile tussle on the mats below the canal.
Girls
Basketball
Tuesday
Archmere (7-4) at Tatnall (9-1), 3:45 p.m. Two teams that have played strong basketball thus far this season meet in a matinee. The Auks have been putting a bunch of points on the board during their current three-game winning streak. They will be tested against the Hornets, who are getting the job done with a roster full of youth.
St. Georges (7-3) at St. Thomas More (0-11), 4 p.m.
Howard (2-8) at St. Elizabeth (5-4), 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul (4-7) at Delmarva Christian (9-1), 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Archmere at Wilmington Charter (8-4), 3:30 p.m.
Caravel (6-5) at Padua (5-5), 7:15 p.m. The Pandas return home to attempt to start a new winning streak, but they will have their hands full at the hands of the Buccaneers.
Ursuline (3-7) at Saint Mark’s (10-1), 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.
Salisbury School at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Ursuline vs. Council Rock North (Pa.), time TBA at Jefferson University, Philadelphia
Boys
Basketball
Tuesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Concordia Prep, 6 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (2-7) at Archmere (4-7), 6:15 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Delmarva Christian (8-0), 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Salisbury School at St. Thomas More (1-9), 5:30 p.m.
Wilmington Charter (1-10) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth (8-1) at Brandywine (5-4), 12:30 p.m.
Salesianum (5-8) at Mount Pleasant (9-2), 1 p.m.
Ice hockey
Monday
Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) vs. Salesianum, 6:40 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center, Newark
Marple-Newtown (Pa.) vs. Saint Mark’s, 8 p.m. at Skatium, Havertown, Pa.
Tuesday
Salesianum vs. St. Augustine Prep (N.J.), time TBA at Wells Fargo Center, Philadephia
Gilman vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m. at Talbot Community Center
Friday
Father Judge (Pa.) vs. Salesianum, 6:30 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center, Newark
Saint Mark’s vs. Great Valley (Pa.), 8:10 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center, Newark
Wrestling
Wednesday
Delaware Military at Archmere, 4 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Conrad, 5 p.m.
Friday
St. Elizabeth vs. Mount Pleasant and Tower Hill, 3:45 p.m. at Tower Hill
Archmere at Wilmington Friends, 4 p.m.
Friday-Saturday
Saint Mark’s at Canal Classic, 3 p.m. at Middletown
Saturday
Archmere at Legacy Duals, 9 a.m. at Hodgson Vo-Tech
Salesianum at Smyrna, 6:30 p.m. Two Division I powerhouses get together for one of the more anticipated matches of the dual-meet season. The Eagles are the defending state champion, but the Sals will be traveling south with upset on their mind.
Swimming (co-ed except where noted)
Archmere vs. Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m. at Western YMCA
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Salisbury School, 3:30 p.m. at UMES Swimming Pool (boys only)
Thursday
MOT Charter vs. Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m. at Western YMCA
Tower Hill vs. Salesianum/Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club
Archmere vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA (girls only)
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Kent County, 7 p.m. at Washington College, Chestertown, Md. (boys only)