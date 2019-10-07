Rematch of soccer championship among boys events to watch this week

Salesianum soccer will have little time to dwell on its first loss of the season. The Sals have two matches to look forward to this week against a couple of in-state rivals. They are not alone in the big-game department. On the football field, a Division II battle features two teams sitting at 4-1.

Soccer

Monday

Archmere (10-0) at Wilmington Charter (6-1), 3:45 p.m. A Diamond State Athletic Conference showdown is on tap this afternoon. The Auks have been a level above nearly all of their opponents this year, but the Force represent one of the teams that can play on the same plane. The Auks’ goalkeeper, Nico Triantafillou, could face some tests from the likes of Graham Newcombe and Cole Guarneri.

Tuesday

Conrad (4-4) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-10), 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run

Wednesday

St. Mary’s at Ss. Peter and Paul (8-2), 4 p.m.

Salesianum (7-1) at Saint Mark’s (5-2), 7:15 p.m. The rivals get together under the lights at Saint Mark’s. The Sals lost a 2-1 heartbreaker at St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.), the nation’s No. 1 team, over the weekend, while the Spartans have been off since a shutout at Archmere on Sept. 28. The Sals have had the better of the series lately, but they will be sure not to take the Spartans lightly.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth vs. Howard (0-6), 3:30 p.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse.

Saturday

Appoquinimink (6-1-1) vs. Salesianum, 1 p.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse. We normally try to avoid featuring the same team twice in a week in this space, but the Sals take on another big rival just three days later. This one will take place on the turf at the 76ers Fieldhouse. Appoquinimink and the Sals have met every year since 2011 in the regular season, and they have played for the state championship the last three years and four of the last six. Expect another tight match between the Sals and the Jags.

Saint Mark’s at Sussex Tech (5-3-1), 1 p.m.

Football

Friday

Archmere (4-1) at Delaware Military (4-1), 7 p.m. Two of the top teams in Division II meet up at the new home of the Seahawks. Archmere will need to find a way to stop DMA running back Devon Green, and the throwing arm of Tom Carney could be the key to the Auks’ fortunes.

Newark (2-3) at Saint Mark’s (3-2), 7 p.m.

Tatnall (1-4) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-4), 7:30 p.m. at Caravel.

Saturday

Salesianum (3-2) at Mastery Charter (Pa.), 3 p.m.