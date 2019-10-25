Salesianum takes down Kingsway (N.J.) in 4-0 soccer shutout

WILMINGTON — Salesianum’s soccer team got off to a fast start Oct. 24 against visiting Kingsway (N.J.), and after a few missed opportunities, got the scoring machine going. The Sals scored twice in each half in a solid 4-0 shutout of the Dragons on the outdoor turf field at the 76ers Fieldhouse.

Sals goalkeeper MJ Graham was called upon to make a save on a sharp-angle shot early on, but that would be the lone shot he would face. Less than a minute after that Kingsway opportunity, Nate Pilson took a through ball and crossed toward Ethan Hinds, but the ball was just a few inches too far from Hinds, who went into the net head-first.

Hinds appeared to have scored a few minutes later, but his rebound tap-in was ruled offside. The Dragons’ keeper made two impressive saves after that, including one from about five feet away. But Kingsway could hold Sallies off the scoreboard for only so long.

In the 18th minute, Andrew Blackwell took a free kick from about 25 yards out. His left-footed shot went around the Dragons’ wall and into the net just inside the left post.

A free kick led to the Sals’ second goal, which came in the 27th minute. This time, Alexander Krumenacker took the ball far to the left of the keeper and played it into the center of the box. Salesianum got a few whacks at the ball before Pilson tucked it into the left side of the net. Hinds was credited with the assist.

Jake Ross and Noah Holgado tacked on goals in the second half. Colton Steele and Krumenacker earned assists.

The Sals outshot the Dragons, 14-4, and had the edge in corner kicks, 5-0. Graham had one save, while Sam Donnelly had two in relief. The Sals improved to 13-1 and wrap up the regular season next Wednesday against Archmere at 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club.