Salesianum wrestling takes down Smyrna, 52-18: PHOTO GALLERY

WILMINGTON — Salesianum opened its dual meet against Smyrna with five consecutive wins, three of those coming on pins, and never looked back in a 52-18 wrestling victory on Jan. 30. Overall, the Sals had six falls and two technical falls as they improved to 4-0 on the season.

The Sals will host Delaware Military Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Smyrna (3-2) returns home to face Sussex Central on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Results

170 Timothy Froelich (Sals) over Nathan Lesniczak (Smy) (Fall 2:30)

182 Max Agresti (Sals) over Gavin Porter (Smy) (TF 23-8 5:45)

195 James Miller (Sals) over Tyler Downward (Smy) (Fall 4:00)

220 Beau Vincent Minner (Sals) over Kael Howell (Smy) (Dec 7-5)

285 Brett Kwoka (Sals) over Ryan Blair (Smy) (Fall 3:10)

106 Wyatt Miller (Smy) over Cameron Davis Jr. (Sals) (Dec 2-0)

113 Gabe Giampietro (Smy) over Chris Gandolfo (Sals) (Fall 1:51)

120 Jack Engelmann (Sals) over Curtis Crossan (Smy) (TF 16-1 5:02)

126 Connor Girard (Sals) over Jake Wagner (Smy) (Fall 2:42)

132 Jamar Wells (Smy) over Carson Kist (Sals) (SV-1 10-4)

138 Connor Sullivan (Sals) over Garrett Hudson (Smy) (Dec 4-2)

145 Aiden Obrien (Sals) over Jesse Dixon (Smy) (Fall 1:33)

152 Joshua Spence (Sals) over Brandon West (Smy) (Fall 1:26)

160 Joseph Natarcola (Smyrna H S) win by forfeit

All photos by Mike Lang.