School is back in session, and the athletic calendar fills up accordingly

Now that school is back in session, expect a more crowded sports schedule. It starts today with basketball and swimming, but hoops is not the only attraction.
Boys
Basketball
Monday
St. Thomas More (3-3) at Gunston (Md.), 5:30 p.m.
Archmere (6-2) at Newark Charter (7-3), 6:15 p.m. The Auks travel to Newark Charter for a key Diamond State Athletic Conference matchup. Archmere uses a balanced scoring attack led by Darren DiRenzo, while the Patriots’ big gun is Perren Gyan, who also gets plenty of help from his teammates.
Tuesday
Salesianum (5-2) at Howard (4-4), 5:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (3-5) at Sussex Central (2-7), 6:15 p.m.
Christiana (3-3) at St. Mark’s (4-2), 7:15 p.m.
Thursday
Red Lion (3-4) at St. Thomas More, 5 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at St. Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Archmere at Tatnall (3-3), 5:15 p.m.
St. Mark’s at Milford (5-2), 6:30 p.m.
Salesianum at Sanford (3-2), 7:30 p.m. The Sals will be playing their third road game in a week’s time, and it comes against the state’s top-ranked team. Salesianum will need the outside shooting of Jack Brown, Max Ferrante and Darnell Vaughan to counter the inside game of the Warriors’ bigs, Jayre Davis and Nnanna Njoku, although Sanford also has weapons on the perimeter.
Saturday
Conestoga (Pa.) at St. Elizabeth, 2:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Wednesday
Archmere (2-0) at Wilmington Charter (4-1), 6 p.m.
Delaware Military (2-3) at Salesianum (0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Tower Hill (4-0) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Saturday
St. Mark’s at Glasgow Invitational, 9 a.m., Glasgow High School
Saturday-Sunday
Salesianum at Tyrant Duals tournament, York Expo Center, York, Pa.
Hockey
Tuesday
Boys Latin of Maryland at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m., Talbot Community Center
Thursday
Gilman at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m., Talbot Community Center
Friday
Salesianum vs. Roman Catholic (Pa.), 6 p.m., Flyers Skate Zone (NE)
Girls
Basketball
Monday
St. Thomas More (6-0) at Gunston (Md.), 4 p.m.
Newark Charter (3-2) at Archmere (5-4), 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Sussex Central (6-3) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.
St. Mark’s (5-2) at St Georges (6-1), 5 p.m. The Spartans travel below the canal to present the Hawks with their stiffest test yet. St. Mark’s have been idle since a last-second loss to Upper Darby (Pa.) in the Dragon Winter Classic before Christmas. They feature the long-distance shooting of DD Shepherd and the presence under the basket of Delaney Carey. They’ll need to find a way to stop the senior-heavy Hawks’ one-two punch of Amber Washington and Trinity Brittingham.
Padua (5-2) at St. Elizabeth (5-2), 7:15 p.m. The Vikings kick off their Catholic Conference schedule against the visiting Pandas. Ber’Nyah Mayo and Julie McCarron lead the St. Elizabeth attack, but the Vikings will need to concentrate on defense against the speedy Pandas, who feature the impressive inside tandem of Michelle Kozicki and Paige Kenton. The St. E Center, which has hosted plenty of exciting basketball in the past two weeks, gets another marquee event.
Wednesday
Caravel (5-2) at Ursuline (3-4), 7:15 p.m.
Thursday
Archmere at Padua, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
St. Mark’s at Padua, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday
Ursuline vs. St. Basil, 7 p.m., Jefferson University (Pa.)
Swimming (co-ed unless noted)
Monday
Padua vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m., Walnut Street YMCA (girls only)
Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Beth Tfiloh (Md.) and John Carroll (Md.), 3:15 p.m., Easton (Md.) YMCA (boys only)
Newark Charter vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m., Walnut Street YMCA
Tatnall vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m., H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club (girls only)
Friday
St. Mark’s at St. Andrew’s, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Salesianum/Ursuline vs. Newark Charter, 3:30 p.m., McKean High School. The girls’ side of this dual meet is a battle between the state champion Patriots against Ursuline, which won the two previous titles. Both girls squads are swimming for the second time this week.