School is back in session, and the athletic calendar fills up accordingly

Now that school is back in session, expect a more crowded sports schedule. It starts today with basketball and swimming, but hoops is not the only attraction.

Boys

Basketball

Monday

St. Thomas More (3-3) at Gunston (Md.), 5:30 p.m.

Archmere (6-2) at Newark Charter (7-3), 6:15 p.m. The Auks travel to Newark Charter for a key Diamond State Athletic Conference matchup. Archmere uses a balanced scoring attack led by Darren DiRenzo, while the Patriots’ big gun is Perren Gyan, who also gets plenty of help from his teammates.

Tuesday

Salesianum (5-2) at Howard (4-4), 5:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (3-5) at Sussex Central (2-7), 6:15 p.m.

Christiana (3-3) at St. Mark’s (4-2), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Red Lion (3-4) at St. Thomas More, 5 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at St. Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Tatnall (3-3), 5:15 p.m.

St. Mark’s at Milford (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Salesianum at Sanford (3-2), 7:30 p.m. The Sals will be playing their third road game in a week’s time, and it comes against the state’s top-ranked team. Salesianum will need the outside shooting of Jack Brown, Max Ferrante and Darnell Vaughan to counter the inside game of the Warriors’ bigs, Jayre Davis and Nnanna Njoku, although Sanford also has weapons on the perimeter.

Saturday

Conestoga (Pa.) at St. Elizabeth, 2:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday

Archmere (2-0) at Wilmington Charter (4-1), 6 p.m.

Delaware Military (2-3) at Salesianum (0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Tower Hill (4-0) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Glasgow Invitational, 9 a.m., Glasgow High School

Saturday-Sunday

Salesianum at Tyrant Duals tournament, York Expo Center, York, Pa.

Hockey

Tuesday

Boys Latin of Maryland at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m., Talbot Community Center

Thursday

Gilman at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m., Talbot Community Center

Friday

Salesianum vs. Roman Catholic (Pa.), 6 p.m., Flyers Skate Zone (NE)

Girls

Basketball

Monday

St. Thomas More (6-0) at Gunston (Md.), 4 p.m.

Newark Charter (3-2) at Archmere (5-4), 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Sussex Central (6-3) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

St. Mark’s (5-2) at St Georges (6-1), 5 p.m. The Spartans travel below the canal to present the Hawks with their stiffest test yet. St. Mark’s have been idle since a last-second loss to Upper Darby (Pa.) in the Dragon Winter Classic before Christmas. They feature the long-distance shooting of DD Shepherd and the presence under the basket of Delaney Carey. They’ll need to find a way to stop the senior-heavy Hawks’ one-two punch of Amber Washington and Trinity Brittingham.

Padua (5-2) at St. Elizabeth (5-2), 7:15 p.m. The Vikings kick off their Catholic Conference schedule against the visiting Pandas. Ber’Nyah Mayo and Julie McCarron lead the St. Elizabeth attack, but the Vikings will need to concentrate on defense against the speedy Pandas, who feature the impressive inside tandem of Michelle Kozicki and Paige Kenton. The St. E Center, which has hosted plenty of exciting basketball in the past two weeks, gets another marquee event.

Wednesday

Caravel (5-2) at Ursuline (3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Padua, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Padua, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday

Ursuline vs. St. Basil, 7 p.m., Jefferson University (Pa.)

Swimming (co-ed unless noted)

Monday

Padua vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m., Walnut Street YMCA (girls only)

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Beth Tfiloh (Md.) and John Carroll (Md.), 3:15 p.m., Easton (Md.) YMCA (boys only)

Newark Charter vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m., Walnut Street YMCA

Tatnall vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m., H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club (girls only)

Friday

St. Mark’s at St. Andrew’s, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum/Ursuline vs. Newark Charter, 3:30 p.m., McKean High School. The girls’ side of this dual meet is a battle between the state champion Patriots against Ursuline, which won the two previous titles. Both girls squads are swimming for the second time this week.