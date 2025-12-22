Sports teams from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington enjoy Christmas with a light schedule

It’s a week to worry more about wrapping presents and celebrating the birth of Jesus than wins and losses for the athletic teams from the various Catholic high schools. Only a few games and matches are sprinkled on the schedule, with the basketball holiday tournaments ramping up this weekend.
Boys
Basketball
Tuesday, Dec. 23
Salesianum (3-3) vs. William Penn (2-3), 1:15 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia
Friday, Dec. 26
St. Michaels (Md.) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-3), noon at Cape Henlopen High School in the Beach Slam Classic
SS. Peter and Paul (4-4) vs. Snow Hill (Md.), 10 a.m. at Wicomico High School in the Governors’ Challenge
Saturday, Dec. 27
St. Elizabeth vs. TBD, time to be announced at Cape Henlopen High School in the Beach Slam Classic
Salesianum vs. Freire Charter (Pa.), 12:45 p.m. at Widener University, Chester, Pa., in the Play by Play Scholastic Classic
Saint Mark’s (1-2) vs. Seacrest Country Day (Fla.), 3 p.m. at the Holiday Basketball Classic of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Sunday, Dec. 28
Delmar (3-2) vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 10 a.m. at Wicomico Civic Center, Salisbury, Md., in the Governors’ Challenge
Wrestling
Saturday, Dec. 27
St. Elizabeth at Wetzel Classic, Horsham (Pa.) High School
Saturday, Dec. 27-Sunday, Dec. 28
Salesianum at Conestoga Wrestling Tournament, Conestoga Valley High School, Lancaster, Pa.
Girls
Basketball
Sunday, Dec. 28
Padua (1-4) vs. Hazleton Area (Pa.), 4:15 p.m. at the Wildwood (N.J.) Convention Center in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic