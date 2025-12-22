Three retreat opportunities available in January for those discerning vocations

Those who have been considering a vocation to religious life have three opportunities for discernment in January. The Sisters of Saint Francis, the Sisters of Life and the Little Sisters of the Poor are offering the following:

• Jan. 10, from 12-5:30 p.m.: “Discernment in the Franciscan Spirit,” a retreat hosted by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, offered online through Zoom. Considering big decisions in your life? Experience a Franciscan approach to discernment in the online retreat, guided by the wisdom of Saints Francis and Clare of Assisi. Includes group prayer, short presentations, a reflection booklet, spacious time for personal reflection and small group sharing. Free, but space is limited. Open to all adults considering a major life choice (vocation, school, job, relationship, faith, volunteer of intentional community year, etc.) Email Sister Diane Tomkinson, OSF, at dtomkinson@osfphila.org by 3 p.m. Jan. 8 to request participation and additional information.

• Diocesan Vocations Days with the Sisters of Life at IHM Parish. There are three sessions: Jan. 21 at 5:15 p.m. for young women. Includes Holy Hour with music, Benediction and Reposition, dinner with socializing, talk on God’s love and prayer. To attend, RSVP Rita at rmcdowell@ihm.org. On Jan. 22, at 8:45 a.m., the focus is 6-8th graders. Morning includes talk, prayer, breakout sessions with sisters and priests. Session closes at 11 a.m. RSVP Mr. Corrigan, fcorrigan@ihm.org for more information. On Jan. 24, at 9 a.m. the session is open to all. The day begins with Mass, followed by Exposition, Litany for Vocations, a talk by the Sisters, Adoration, Confession, Benediction. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church is located at 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilmington.

• Jan. 30-Feb. 1 (6 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Sunday) Silent Discernment Retreat for single Catholic Women 18-35 years old. Locaton is the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT. Weekend includes Mass, Adoration, talks, and silence in which your heart may listen for the Lord’s voice. At the beginning and end of the retreat, participants will enjoy a time of conversation and sharing with the Little Sisters of the Poor and with the other young women in vocational discernment. To register, contact Sister Carolyn at sc@littlesistersofthepoor.org by Jan. 28. For more information, (860) 402-4478. There is no charge, but early registration is appreciated.