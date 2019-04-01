Timely hitting carries Archmere past St. Elizabeth on diamond

WILMINGTON – Archmere got four-plus innings of strong pitching from Danny Storm, along with enough timely hitting, to defeat St. Elizabeth, 6-3, on March 30 at Frawley Stadium. The Auks bounced back after a tough loss Thursday at home against Concord.

Storm, a sophomore, got the start for the Auks and struggled in the first inning. Andrew Spychalski led off with a Texas League single. Jayden Dickerson drew a walk, and clean-up hitter Christian Strickland doubled home Spychalski for a 1-0 Vikings lead. Then Hayden Trimarco hit a deep fly to center to score Dickerson.

The Auks answered in the bottom of the first scoring two off Dickerson. Tommy Alexander drove in both runs with a single. The Auks took advantage of two Vikings errors in the third to add two more.

Storm settled down and pitched into the fifth inning before reaching his pitch limit. The Vikings scored an unearned run in the fifth as Spychalski doubled and scored on an Archmere error on a misplayed Strickland hit. The Auks added two insurance runs in the sixth on a Mike Dellose triple to deep right field.

Alexander had two hits and two runs batted in for the Auks (2-1), while Dellose also drive in a pair. They will face top-ranked St. Mark’s on the road Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Vikings (0-3) got two hits each from Strickland and Spychalski. Dickerson pitched 3.2 innings of solid ball, allowing two earned runs on four hits. The Vikings host Mount Pleasant on Tuesday at 4 p.m.