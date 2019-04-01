Girls spring sports in full swing up and down the state

No matter which sport you’re a fan of, just pick a day this week and a game will be on the schedule. Of note this week are the Padua Pandas, whose soccer team takes on two of its biggest in-state rivals before heading to the Virginia Beach area for another of its annual challenges.

Softball

Monday

St. Mark’s (0-1) at Delcastle (0-2), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (2-1) at Newark Charter (2-2), 3:45 p.m. at Folk Park

Middletown (2-1) vs. Padua (1-1), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Hodgson (2-1) at St. Elizabeth (2-0), 4 p.m. The Vikings’ bats exploded in their first two games. They will attempt to keep the offense humming as they start a busy week against stiffer competition.

Wednesday

St. Mark’s at Appoquinimink (3-0), 4 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Conrad (1-2), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Archmere vs. Delaware Military Academy (2-0), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Sussex Academy (2-1) at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Red Lion (0-1), 11 a.m.

Archmere at Delcastle, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Caesar Rodney (1-1) at Archmere (2-0), 3:45 p.m.

St. Thomas More (2-0) at Sussex Tech (2-1), 4 p.m.

Ursuline (3-0) at Polytech (3-1), 4:30 p.m. Two of the state’s stronger programs meet in an early-season tilt. The Raiders have filled up the net thus far, but the Panthers promise a stingier defense.

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Padua (2-1) vs. Delaware Military Academy (0-3), 3:45 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club

Wednesday

St. Mark’s (1-2) at Middletown (1-2) , 3:30 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Archmere at Red Lion (0-4), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Wilmington Charter (1-0) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Caravel (1-2), 6 p.m.

Friday

Wilmington Friends (1-1) at Archmere, 5 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Indian River (0-2), 1 p.m.

Soccer

Monday

Wilmington Friends (0-1) at St. Mark’s (2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (3-0) at Newark Charter (2-1), 3:45 p.m. The Auks travel to Newark for a key Diamond State Athletic Conference matchup. Archmere has scored an average of five goals per game in the early season, but the Patriots have allowed just three in their three contests.

Padua (2-0) at Caesar Rodney (2-0), 4 p.m. These two longtime rivals met last spring in the Division I state championship match. The teams meet every year, and the games are usually tense affairs. The Pandas have scored 15 times in two games, the Riders 13. Expect the scoring average to drop after this one.

St. Elizabeth (0-1) at Caravel (3-0), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Ursuline (1-2) at Mount Pleasant (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

William Penn (1-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at William Penn

Friday

Ursuline at Appoquinimink (1-2), 3:45 p.m. This contest pits two talented teams that have opened with extremely difficult schedules. Fatigue could be an issue. Ursuline is playing for the second time in three days, while the Jaguars hit the pitch for the third time this week.

St. Elizabeth at A.I. DuPont, 4:30 p.m.

Padua at Caravel, 6 p.m. Soccer fans across Delaware are in for a treat as the No. 1 teams in Division I and Division II take to the turf at Bob Peoples Stadium. The matchup that could decide the outcome is any of the Pandas’ prolific scorers vs. the Buccaneers’ stone wall of a goalkeeper, Sydney Keld.

Saturday

Archmere at Wilmington Friends, 11 a.m.

Padua at Cape Henry Collegiate (Va.), 4 p.m.