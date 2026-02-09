Bishop Koenig helps married couples in Diocese of Wilmington celebrate milestone wedding anniversaries — Photo gallery

The annual Wedding Anniversary Mass in the Diocese of Wilmington was held on World Marriage Sunday, Feb. 8 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Newark.

Bishop William E. Koenig joined married couples in the Diocese of Wilmington including those celebrating significant anniversaries. Those within 5-year increments — 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 — or any anniversary beyond 50, received a certificate from the bishop.

Bishop Koenig appeared for photos with couples. The event was hosted by the Diocese of Wilmington Office for Marriage and Family Life.