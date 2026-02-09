Bishop Koenig helps married couples in Diocese of Wilmington celebrate milestone wedding anniversaries — Photo gallery

Bishop Koenig blesses Patricia and Robert Pilkington’s new wedding rings before the Wedding Anniversary Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Sunday, Feb. 8. Patricia and Robert who have been married for 50 years lost their original wedding rings. Dialog photo/Don Blake
The annual
Wedding Anniversary Mass
in the Diocese of Wilmington was held on World Marriage Sunday, Feb. 8 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Newark.
Bishop William E. Koenig joined married couples in the Diocese of Wilmington including those celebrating significant anniversaries. Those within 5-year increments — 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 — or any anniversary beyond 50, received a certificate from the bishop.
Bishop Koenig appeared for photos with couples. The event was hosted by the Diocese of Wilmington Office for Marriage and Family Life.
Bishop Koenig talks with Nestor and Faith San Diego who have been married for 30 years before the Wedding Anniversary Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Sunday, February 8, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Koenig talks to Anthony and Marita Gentile who have been married for 66 years during the Wedding Anniversary Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Sunday, February 8, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Koenig greets a couple at the Wedding Anniversary Mass. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Bishop Koenig processes to the altar during the Wedding Anniversary Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Sunday, February 8, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Students from Christ the Teacher School sing during the Wedding Anniversary Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Sunday, February 8, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Fred and Pat Mitsdarfer married 15 years hands Bishop Koenig the gifts during the Wedding Anniversary Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Sunday, February 8, 2026. Photo/Don Blake
Robert and Maryanne McAllister renew their vows during the Wedding Anniversary Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church Feb. 8. Dialog photo/Don Blake