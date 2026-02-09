Home Marriage and Family Bishop Koenig helps married couples in Diocese of Wilmington celebrate milestone wedding...

Bishop Koenig helps married couples in Diocese of Wilmington celebrate milestone wedding anniversaries — Photo gallery

By
The Dialog
-
8
Bishop Koenig blesses Patricia and Robert Pilkington’s new wedding rings before the Wedding Anniversary Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Sunday, Feb. 8. Patricia and Robert who have been married for 50 years lost their original wedding rings. Dialog photo/Don Blake
The annual Wedding Anniversary Mass in the Diocese of Wilmington was held on World Marriage Sunday, Feb. 8 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Newark.

Bishop William E. Koenig joined married couples in the Diocese of Wilmington including those celebrating significant anniversaries. Those within 5-year increments — 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 — or any anniversary beyond 50, received a certificate from the bishop.

Bishop Koenig appeared for photos with couples. The event was hosted by the Diocese of Wilmington Office for Marriage and Family Life.

