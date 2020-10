Bishop Malooly to recognize married couples in Diocese of Wilmington

The bishop’s annual Mass celebrating couples celebrating milestone wedding anniversaries has been canceled this year, but couples can receive a certificate from Bishop Malooly.

A couple marking an anniversary of five years or any five-year interval, or any beyond 50 years, should contact Linda Jackson at ljackson@cdow.org to receive a certificate.

The deadline for registering with the Office of Marriage and Family Life is Oct. 16.