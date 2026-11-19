It’s hard to believe it’s already the weekend before Thanksgiving with Advent on the horizon. While you’re busy with fall family activities, be sure to check out what’s happening in the diocese in the coming weeks:

It’s not too late — be sure to participate in the Igniting Hope 5K (formerly the Bishops 5K), at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Teams are encouraged to sign up and compete as well. For more information and registration, go to runsignup.com/Race/DE/Wilmington/IgnitingHope

St. Matthew’s Parish offers Trivia Night on Friday, Nov. 20, from 6-9:30 p.m. in the parish social hall. Cost is $10 per person donation to support the parish food pantry. Games, prizes, food and cash bar available. For tickets, contact Colette, (302) 981-6103.

On Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. St. Helena’s Parish in north Wilmington celebrates its 90th Anniversary, beginning with Mass, followed by a 11:30 a.m. Luncheon in Masci Hall. Cost is $25 per person, $40 per couple. For more information, call (302) 764-0325.

Turkeython, the annual food drive to help provide Thanksgiving dinner baskets to local families in need returns to the ShopRite of Brandywine Commons (Concord Pike) on Monday, Nov. 23. Be sure to stop by between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and help local first responders support the Ministry of Caring as they help local families. Representatives will be on-site to collect donations and support this great cause. Every contribution makes a difference and helps bring Thanksgiving cheer to families throughout New Castle County. Drop off donations or donate online at www.signup82north.com/MinistryOfCaring. For more information, go to the New Castle County Police website: nccpdnews.com/

It’s never too early to sign up for the Dec. 4 Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington breakfast for business professionals. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. This month’s topic will Leadership with Purpose at St. Jude the Apostle, Lewes; Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

It’s time for parish Christmas Bazaars! Be sure to check these out:

Nov. 20,4-8 p.m., Nov. 21, 2-8 p.m.: Good Shepherd Parish Christmas Bazaar.Good Shepherd Catholic School, 800 Aiken Ave., Perryville, Md. Featuring handmade crafts, holiday shopping with vendors, bake stand, basket wheel, pictures with Santa, music by Good Shepherd School students, baked raffle and more. Grand raffle with $500 grand prize, $250 second prize, $100 third prize. Spaghetti dinner 4-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, dine in or carry out. Adults $15, children 5-12 $8, 4 and younger $2. More information, (410) 642-6534.

Nov. 21,10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mount Aviat Academy Christmas Bazaar,399 Childs Rd., Childs, Md. Featuring pictures with Santa, games of chance and 50/50 raffle tickets, Children’s Bazaar run by 8th grade students, delicious food including our famous cream puffs, as well as baked and homemade goods, a silent auction, and much more. More information, (410) 398-2206.

Looking ahead:

• Watch for the list of December Christmas Bazaars.

• Advent Mass at St. Patrick’s Chapel in Conowingo, Md., on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

• St. Matthew, Corpus Christi Parish will host a Gingerbread House Decorating Party Dec. 6 from 12-3 p.m.

• Advent Day of Reflection Dec. 10 at Resurrection Parish: “Advent: Light in the Darkness” with retreat leader Liz Sweeney, SSJ.

• Annual St. Hedwig’s Christmas Babka & Bake Sale takes place Dec. 19, orders must be in by Dec. 12.

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

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