Archmere Academy appoints 1989 alumnus Daniel Hickey its next head of school

CLAYMONT – Daniel Hickey, a 1989 graduate of Archmere Academy, has been appointed the next headmaster of his alma mater, effective July 1, 2026. He will succeed Michael Marinelli, who will retire at the end of the academic year.

According to the school, Hickey emerged as the best candidate for the position based on “his deep ties to Archmere, extensive leadership experience, and lifelong commitment to Catholic education.”

Hickey transferred to Archmere halfway through his freshman year, the school said. He graduated magna cum laude and was a member of the National Honor Society. He played football and track, and he received a certificate of honor in art at graduation.

Hickey attended Dickinson College, graduating with a major in English and a minor in fine arts. He also was a captain of the football team and was a three-time all-conference selection. He worked in admissions at Dickinson and American University, where he earned a master’s degree in literature. He returned to Archmere in 1998 to lead admissions and teach English. He also coached football.

In 2006, Hickey earned his doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania. His dissertation “explored the continuation of the mission and heritage of Catholic schools in an era of declining presence of ordained religious on campus, with Archmere as a case study,” according to Archmere. Many of the suggestions he proposed in his dissertation were implemented at the school.

For the past 19 years, Hickey has worked at a two area schools. He was at Tower Hill School in Wilmington from 2006-17 as a coach, teacher, director of admissions, head of upper school and assistant head of school. Since 2017, he has been the head of school at Upland Country Day School, a pre-kindergarten through ninth-grade institution in Kennett Square, Pa. According to Archmere, enrollment has increased, development has improved and facilities have been upgraded under Hickey’s leadership. He has continued to teach as well.

Hickey said a return to Archmere was the “truly one opportunity” that could have drawn him away from Upland Country Day.

“I am deeply honored to return to Archmere, the place that first shaped me as a student, as an educator, and as a person. My years at Archmere instilled in me not only a love of learning, but also the values of faith, community, and service that have influenced every stage of my life and career,” he said in a release from Archmere.

Hickey noted the influence of the Norbertine priests in his life. The late Norbertine Father Michael Collins presided at his wedding. The late Father Timothy Mullen baptized his first child, and Father Joseph McLaughlin his second.

“These moments, along with lasting friendships and a sustaining spiritual life, have kept Archmere’s influence close to my heart,” Hickey said.

Marinelli, also an alumnus from 1976, has led Archmere for the past 15 years. He is the school’s first lay head of school. In a release, the school credited him with advancing Archmere’s mission, strengthening enrollment and financial stability, enhancing the campus, and leading a strong response to the covid pandemic.

He informed the board of directors about two years ago of his desire to retire but agreed to stay for the “Let’s Renovate the House” campaign. The search for his successor began last March.