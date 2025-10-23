Attic Treasures, bazaars, dances, trivia night, Bishop’s 5K and more coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington

Autumn is in full splendor in the Diocese of Wilmington, and what better way to enjoy the outdoors than plan to participate in the Bishop’s 5K? Starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 22 at Saint Mark’s High School, it should be a great day, all to support Catholic Charities. Sponsors are welcome, teams are encouraged to compete, and awards will be given in various categories. Have you registered yet? For more information and to sign up, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/DE/Wilmington/TheBishops5K

There are many other things happening around the Diocese of Wilmington in the next few weeks. Check them out below and add a few to your social calendar.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, be sure to check out the famous St. Helena’s Parish Attic Treasures and Bazaar at 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington. Early bird admission (7 a.m.) is $5; free entry after 9 a.m. Italian dinner happens at 5 p.m. The Bazaar also includes baked goods, book nook, gift baskets, and raffles. For more information, sainthelenas.org or call (302) 764-0325.

Stop for Sunday breakfast at St. Matthew’s Social Hall, 1 Fallon Ave. Newport on Oct. 26 from 7:30-11:30 a.m. The breakfast, which benefits the parish food pantry, features raffle baskets, 50/50, bake table and costs $8 per person. For information, call (302) 633-5850.

Good Shepherd School in Perryville, Md., is hosting Game Day Crab Feast on Sunday, Oct. 26. For more information, call 410-642-6265 or www.goodshepherdschool.net/programs/events

Also on Oct. 26, Saint Elizabeth Little Vikings Preschool is hosting an Open House from 12-2 p.m. at the school, 1501 Cedar Street, Wilmington. Current parents as well as prospective parents and parishioners are invited to see and learn about Catholic early education. For more information, contact Saralee Hawk, 302-803-0474.

And if you’re looking for a good dinner for a good cause, this month’s International Night Dinner at the Francis X. Norton Center, 917 North Madison St., Wilmington on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. features German cuisine from the Delaware Saengerbund and Enzian Volkstanz Gruppe. Benefits Emmanuel Dining Room. For more information and reservations, https://www.ministryofcaring.org/october-international-night/ Michael Sullivan, Emmanuel Dining Room program director, (302) 652-3228 or msullivan@ministryofcaring.org.

Are you in your 20s or 30s and interested in meeting other Catholics your own age? Join us for a night of fun at Young Adult Trivia Night at Trolley Square Tap House on Wednesday, Oct. 29 from 7-9 p.m. For more information, reach out to hpennell@sainthelenas.org.

St. Paul’s Parish in Delaware City will host their Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 1, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Nov. 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The bazaar features crafts, home-made baked goods and soups, pancakes & bacon or sausage, attic treasures, gifts, and many raffles. Stop in and look around and have breakfast, lunch or a snack with us. For more information, call (302) 328-0364 or Visit the Facebook page at Friends of St. Paul’s.

Christ the Teacher School is hosting a Checkmate Challenge on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at the school. The competition is open to all students K-12 in various divisions. Swiss System format, each player will get 15 minutes to play with each round lasting for 30 minutes, players guaranteed 5 rounds of play. Registration is $30, day of event $45. For more information, https://chess-champs-tournaments.vercel.app/CTTCS or call (302) 838-8850.

Join the faithful at St. Elizabeth’s in Wilmington on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. for the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick. Ask God for spiritual, physical and emotional healing. There will be Eucharistic Adoration, Benediction, Liturgy of the Word, and devotional prayers to St. Elizabeth.

Immaculate Conception Parish in Elkton is hosting its Annual Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 8, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Featuring theme basket raffles, $1,000 raffle, visits and pictures with Santa, kids’ crafts, food, baked goods book nook, Shopping at dozens of crafters and vendors, including jewelry, toys, home décor, edible gifts, beauty products, scented candles, children’s books, kitchen items, holiday items, handmade crafts, and much more. For more information go to www.iccelkton.org or call 410-398-1100.

Rock out to music from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s at the Knights of Columbus Dance and Dinner on Nov. 8 from 6-10 p.m. at St Mary’s of the Assumption Church Hall, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin. Music and dancing by Rockin Rodney, trivia contests and prizes for best dressed costume and dance off. Menu features pulled pork sandwich dinner with appetizers, sides and desserts, beer, wine and sodas. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. For tickets or information, Call Mark 302-743-0263 or Carl 302-518-8008.

Also on Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m., the Knights of Columbus Bishop Becker Council is hosting a Beef and Beer at St. Peter the Apostle Church Crowley Hall, New Castle. Tickets are $35, includes roast beef, vegetable, salad, rolls and assorted can beer, wine, soda and water. Music and dancing provided by DJ Paul Freeberry. Tickets will be available after all Masses at St. Peter’s and Holy Spirit and at the door. You can also contact: Michael Marquis—mjmarquissr@yahoo.com 302-562-2702 or Dominick Alvini—dominickalvini@yahoo.com 302-650-5240.

The Delaware State Columbiettes are hosting a High Tea and Basket Auction at Holy Cross Parish Hall, 631 S. State St., Dover on Nov. 9 from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $30. Please RSVP to Anna Skinner by Oct. 27 anna.skinz@gmail.com or 302-883-5647.

Looking ahead

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2 p.m. The Magic of Christmas with the New York Tenors, St. Mark’s High School Theater, 2501 Pike Creek Road, Wilmington. Purchase tickets here: https://wilmingtondiocese.simpletix.com/

Adoration

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

Stay in touch

Reach more people – Advertise

