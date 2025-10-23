Holy Cross elementary students welcome people new to the school with parfait and yogurt bar, faith-centered activity

Holy Cross elementary students welcome people new to the school with parfait...

Students at Holy Cross elementary school in grades 1-8 gathered Friday morning to have breakfast with all new Crusaders that joined the school this year.

A pancake and yogurt parfait bar was provided. Special thanks to Kelly Carey for preparing the morning treat.

Students played bingo, chatted, checked in, and shared words that described students’ experience coming to school. These words are on the hands that were hung up on a pole.

“We were so happy that a common word/phase we heard and saw written is that our school is centered around God,” said Principal Mallory O’Mara. “As our mission says, we are rooted in the gospel of Jesus Christ and it makes us so happy that our new Crusaders are living out and being part of that mission.”