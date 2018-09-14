Bishop Malooly to award Medal of Merit to 93 on Sept. 23

Ninety-three people will be awarded the diocesan Medal of Merit at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at St. Joseph Parish in Middletown at 3 p.m. Bishop Malooly will present the medals to the recipients, who were nominated by their pastors for their dedication and service to their parishes.

Each parish was allowed to nominate an individual or couple — more than one if the parish has a mission church.

The 2018 honorees are:

Mary Beth Russell, St. Joseph on the Brandywine; Robert Rouse, St. Joseph Mission; Bob Pontown, Good Shepherd; Susan Trolio, St. John the Beloved; Edward and Patricia Fitzgerald, St. Joseph, Middletown; Connie Winner Varone, St. Ann, Wilmington; Joseph and Pamela Nash, Holy Family; Chinh Nguyen, Holy Name of Jesus; William and Mary Ann Czachorowski, St. Polycarp; Deacon Charles and Janet Weschler, St. John Neumann; Ana Rodriguez, Ss. Peter and Paul;

Joseph and Regina Cavalluzzo, St. Ann, Bethany Beach; Jack Ellinghaus, St. Agnes Mission; Riayn Baggs, Our Mother of Sorrows; Charles McCready Jr., St. Luke; John Iavecchia, Holy Cross; Rose Marie Patten, St. Edmond; Mary Ann Leimbach, St. Elizabeth Mission; Joseph Smith, St. Dennis; Kathleen Fenimore, St. Catherine of Siena; Marion and Loretta Bevard, St. Michael Mission; Denise Santa Barbara, Our Lady of Guadalupe; Ray and Jean Staples, St. Teresa Mission;

Jack and Mary Houtz, St. Peter the Apostle Mission; Linda McCready, St. Andrew; Antonio Perez Marroquin, Immaculate Conception, Marydel, Md.; Mary Tigani, St. Mary of the Assumption; Rafael and Sabina Hernandez-Solis, Hispanic community south; John and Sonya Edwards, St. Paul, Delaware City; Joanne Robinson, St. Thomas the Apostle; Cindy Gilfillan, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton; Barbara Gott, Our Lady of Fatima; David and Rose Nostrom, Holy Redeemer Mission;

Marinela Davis, Mary Mother of Peace; David Moore Sr., St. John the Baptist/Holy Angels; Mary Schmitt, St. Christopher; Steven and Allison Girone, St. Patrick; Daniel and Linda Ruskin, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Mission; Dawn Curtiss, St. Bernadette Mission; Katherine Fletcher, St. Mary Star of the Sea; Aurelio and Jane Alfaro, St. John the Baptist/Holy Angels; Nancy Lennon, Resurrection; John Mizzer, St. Thomas More Oratory; Michael and Eileen Maichle, Our Lady of Lourdes;

Ana Schmitt, St. Paul, Wilmington; Dennis and Margaret Menton, Cathedral of St. Peter; James Woods, Holy Child; John Davis, Immaculate Heart of Mary; Nicholas Vasquez, St. John the Apostle; Christopher Palmer, Holy Savior; June Hailey, St. Francis de Sales; Barbara Coates, St. Margaret of Scotland; John and Kathleen Quinn, St. Helena; John and Dianne Yasik, St. Hedwig; William and Patricia Myers, St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception; Peter and Linda Schirmer, St. Benedict;

Mary Lang, Holy Rosary; De Anna Cardenas, St. Joseph, French Street; Walter Szpak, St. Mary Magdalen; Daniel Young, St. Peter the Apostle; Hyon-Gul John Park, Korean Community, Wilmington; Jacqueline Davis, St. Mary Refuge of Sinners; Robert Doyle, St. Jude the Apostle; Robert Shields, St. Anthony of Padua; Joseph Rizzo and Sons Co., Holy Spirit; Eui-Jin Peter Choi, Korean Community, Salisbury, Md.; Alison DePaola, Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md.;

Shirley Bounds, St. Elizabeth; Patricia Barila, Sacred Heart; Margaret Golladay, Our Lady of Good Counsel; Francisco Gonzalez, St. Michael the Archangel; Jacob Schaible, St. Jude Mission.