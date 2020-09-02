Bishop Malooly to celebrate ‘Mass of Remembrance’ in Wilmington via livestream for coronavirus victims

Bishop Malooly will celebrate a Mass of Remembrance for those who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those who are buried in one of the three diocesan cemeteries.

The Mass will take place Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the Risen Christ at All Saints Cemetery on Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. In the interest of public safety, the Mass will not be open to the public, but will be livestreamed on the diocesan YouTube channel.

“Due to the restrictions on public gatherings over the last six months, many families were unable to hold a traditional wake, Mass of Christian Burial, or graveside service for their loved ones who passed away during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mark Christian, executive director of Catholic Cemeteries, Inc. of the Diocese of Wilmington. “By holding this Mass, Bishop Malooly and our cemeteries staff honor and remember in prayer those who have died and recognize the pain their families have endured during this unusual time in our history. It is our hope that this Mass will offer some comfort and closure to those who are in mourning.”

During the Mass, the bishop will offer prayers for those who were buried in diocesan cemeteries during the period of mid-March through the end of August, and for all those who have died during the pandemic around the world.

The public is invited to participate in the livestream Mass by going directly to the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube Channel at YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm or by searching “Diocese of Wilmington” on YouTube. ​

Catholic Cemeteries, Inc., a non-profit corporation, owns and operates All Saints Cemetery at 6001 Kirkwood Highway between Newark and Wilmington, Cathedral Cemetery at 2400 Lancaster Avenue in Wilmington and Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 32112 Vines Creek Road in Dagsboro. In accordance with norms of ecumenism, members of Christian denominations without comparable facilities are welcome at these facilities.

Additional information about Catholic Cemeteries Inc. of the Diocese of Wilmington is available on the at www.cdow.org/cemeteries.