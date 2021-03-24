Bishop Malooly to receive 2021 Msgr. Reese Award along with 2020 winner Michael Hare at Catholic Charities tribute

Bishop Malooly will receive the 2021 Msgr. Thomas J. Reese Award at Catholic Charities Annual Tribute Dinner on Oct. 6. Michael J. Hare, the 2020 recipient, will receive the 2020 award as the dinner last year was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The award, created in 1989 in memory of Msgr. Thomas J. Reese, community activist and longtime director of Catholic Social Services, the forerunner of Catholic Charities, recognizes exemplary individuals who have demonstrated a deep commitment to promoting and restoring the well-being of people — Catholic Charities’ mission.

“Monsignor Reese was always there for people in need. He was a champion of human rights, a friend to the oppressed, a comfort to those in distress, and a man who felt the pain of those for whom he cared. This year we will honor two men who have also dedicated themselves to helping others, Bishop Malooly and Mike Hare. Following different paths, each man has made an incredible impact on those less fortunate in our community. Catholic Charities is incredibly blessed to be able to celebrate their accomplishments,” said Xavier DeCaire, board chair of Catholic Charities.

On July 7, 2008, the Holy See announced that Bishop Malooly had been appointed the new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, encompassing Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Bishop Malooly was installed as the 9th Bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington at a Mass of Installation on Sept. 8, 2008.

Bishop Malooly was born on in 1944 in Baltimore. He was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Baltimore in 1970 and ordained an auxiliary bishop for the archdiocese in 2001.

In addition to his thirteen years as Bishop of Wilmington, Bishop Malooly’s ministry includes stints as associate pastor, administrator of a youth retreat house, director of clergy personnel, chancellor, and vicar general in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Bishop Malooly is a recipient of the President’s Medal from St. Mary’s Seminary & University, the Cardinal Shehan Award from the Archdiocese of Baltimore Youth Office, and Honorary Doctorates in Humane Letters from Mount Saint Mary’s and Neumann Universities. He has served as a member of the board of trustees of both Mount Saint Mary’s University and St. Mary’s Seminary and University. He holds memberships in the Knights of Malta, Knights of Columbus and Knights of the Holy Sepulchre.

Hare is executive vice president for development at the Buccini/Pollin Group.

A native of Wilmington, he is a graduate of Saint Edmond’s Academy and Archmere Academy. He received a degree in public administration from St. Joseph’s University. He also attended Fels Center of Government at the University of Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Catholic Charities Annual Tribute Dinner or to support the tribute dinner through sponsorships or ticket purchases contact Andrea Rotsch, arotsch@cdow.org.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington, the charitable and social service arm of the Catholic community of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has been serving those in need for 190 years, offering a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships.

More information is available at cdow.org/charities.