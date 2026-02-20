Catholic Charities of Diocese of Wilmington offers free Diabetes Prevention Program; enrollment now open

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington has launched its Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), a community‑centered health initiative designed to help people at risk for type 2 diabetes take practical, sustainable steps toward long‑term wellness.

Enrollment is now open for the first program cohort beginning March 17.

“In the Catholic tradition, we recognize the human body as a gift from God and a temple of the Holy Spirit,” said Deacon Patrick Stokely, executive director of Catholic Charities. “By offering this free Diabetes Prevention Program, we honor that dignity by empowering our brothers and sisters to steward their health with wisdom, moderation and community support. True wellness flows from a heart open to God’s grace, and we are privileged to walk alongside participants in this journey of healing and hope.”

The Diabetes Prevention Program offers free, research‑based classes led by trained lifestyle coaches who provide motivation, education and support in a community‑based environment, according to a news release from the diocese. The DPP model is CDC-approved and designed for adults who have been diagnosed as prediabetic or are otherwise at increased risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Program participants are able to learn achievable strategies for improving nutrition, increasing physical activity, reducing stress and developing long‑lasting habits that support overall health.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the Diabetes Prevention Program to meet a need for compassionate preventative care and support for those in our community.” said Porsha Harvey, senior manager for Basic Needs Programs. “Catholic Charities strives to meet people where they are, and the Diabetes Prevention Program can provide encouragement and education for those who may not otherwise have access to these resources for managing and improving their health.”

Lifestyle Coach Tommia Broomer shared her passion for the program.

“I help people who’ve been told that they’re prediabetic take calm, practical steps to feel back in control of their health, without overwhelm or extremes,” Broomer said. “If you feel overwhelmed and isolated regarding your health, Catholic Charities’ Diabetes Prevention Program can help you get the structure, support and confidence you need.”

People interested in joining the March 17 cohort are encouraged to email DPP@ccwilm.org to request the interest form or to ask questions about eligibility or program details.