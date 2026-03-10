Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington launches diocesan-wide food distribution plan to better serve communities

The Diocese of Wilmington, in partnership with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington, has launched a new diocesanwide Food Pantry Program.

This initiative is designed to keep parish and school-based food pantries consistently stocked, reduce food waste across the region and empower parishes and Catholic schools to more actively participate in addressing food insecurity throughout the entire state of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore (including the nine counties of Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester).

By coordinating through Catholic Charities’ Food Assistance Program, the effort provides parishes and schools with essential structure, guidance, resources and support. This includes streamlined processes for collecting donations and distributing food from the central food pantry in Wilmington to areas of greatest need — ensuring efficient, collaborative support that strengthens local outreach while advancing the church’s mission of charity.

The workflow includes outreach emails to all parishes by deanery with a goal of working with each to set up a collection cycle of parishes and schools. Dates, expectations and an acceptable items list will be provided along with a point person, according to the diocese.

“Our faith teaches us that care for the poor and vulnerable is at the heart of living our faith,” said Bishop William E. Koenig. “Through Catholic Charities and this new Food Pantry Program, we are inviting every parish and school to participate more fully in the church’s mission of charity. In serving those who hunger, we encounter Christ himself and give witness to the love at the heart of Catholic social teaching.”

“This program reflects who we are as a church,” said Deacon Patrick Stokely, executive drector of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington. “Catholic social teaching calls us to recognize the dignity of every human person and to stand in solidarity with those who struggle to meet their most basic needs. Through this Food Pantry Program, we are strengthening our ability to walk with families experiencing food insecurity and to respond in a coordinated, sustainable way.”

The program enables parishes and schools to effectively serve local families while creating meaningful opportunities for Catholic school students to engage in service-learning, food drives, and hands-on volunteer experiences rooted in faith formation, diocese officials wrote in the news release.

Louis P. DeAngelo, secretary for Catholic education and superintendent of schools, said of the program, “By partnering with our parishes and Catholic Charities, our schools are helping form young people who understand that faith calls us to solidarity, compassion, and active service to those in need. This initiative strengthens not only our outreach efforts, but the moral and spiritual formation at the heart of Catholic education.”

Joanne Varnes, program manager of the Food Assistance Program, emphasized the importance of parish and school involvement. “Parishes and schools are uniquely positioned to see the needs within their neighborhoods. By equipping them with resources and clear guidance, we are empowering local communities to respond directly and compassionately. This is more than distributing food; it is about building relationships, restoring hope, and living out the Gospel call to serve.”

Food insecurity continues to impact working families, seniors, and children across the region. The new diocesan-wide approach ensures support is accessible, organized, and consistent – while remaining responsive to local circumstances – through stronger collaboration between the central food pantry and parish/school ministries.