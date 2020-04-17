Catholic Charities receives $25,000 grant to help with case management during coronavirus pandemic

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington has been awarded $25,000 from the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund, which has been established to target the evolving needs of the state’s most impacted communities. The fund is part of the broader Delaware COVID-19 Emergency Response Inititative.

The fund is administered by the Delaware Community Foundation, the United Way of Delaware, Philanthropy Delaware and the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement.

According to the DCF, Charities will use the money to provide case management for families affected by COVID-19 across the state. Esther Lovlie, the director of community relations for Catholic Charities, said there are case-management expenses involved with providing basic needs such as preventing homelessness and family stabilization.

“We’re doing everything we can to support basic needs,” Lovlie said.

A total of 12 nonprofits received funds in the third round of grants, which were announced April 17. The total amount disbursed was $287,000.

Other recipients include the Community Legal Aid Society Inc., Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County, the Modern Maturity Center. The DCF received a total of 40 applications for the third round.

The Little Sisters of the Poor were a recipient in the second round of grants. They were given $40,000 to purchase personal protective equipment and for cleaning and additional staff to help control the coronavirus and care for residents at the Jeanne Jugan Residence.

To date, the foundation has awarded $987,000 to 36 nonprofit agencies. The fund was launched on March 18, and the intention is to award grants for the next several weeks, DCF president and chief executive officer Stuart Comstock-Gray said.

The DCF is asking the community to support its fundraising. For more information, go to www.delcf.org/covid19-fund or contact Joan Hoge-North at jhoge-north@delcf.org.