Dialog keeps readers up to date with local news and advertising as restrictions limit gatherings — support our advertisers

Diocese of Wilmington officials decided March 17 that the March 27 print edition of The Dialog would not be published, but workers at the print-and-digital news arm of the diocese continued delivering news and advertisement from around the Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Many of the advertisers who would have been seen in the March 27 print edition are live on thedialog.org today. Some appear in the photo gallery below.

People interested in advertising their business should reach out to Ingrid Thomas at ithomas@thedialog.org.