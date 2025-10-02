Diocesan Marian Pilgrimage, 40 Days for Life among events in the Diocese of Wilmington

Happy October, the month of the rosary and Respect Life month as well. If you’re looking for a pro-life opportunity, 40 Days for Life is holding vigils in Dover, Seaford and Wilmington. There are also a mix of spiritual gatherings and fundraisers on the docket. Check out what’s happening here and add a few to your social calendar.

The annual 40 Days for Life fall campaign is happening now. Wilmington ProLife will be at the 7th and Shipley Planned Parenthood, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. After the 8 a.m. liturgy at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 800 W Lea Blvd., Father Volodymyr Klanichka will lead prayers on the sidewalk in front of the Planned Parenthood. At noon and shortly after, Mass is also offered at St. Peter’s and St. Joseph’s. (For the schedule in Seaford and Dover, go to 40daysforlife.com and search locations.)

Next Saturday, Oct. 11, be sure to attend the Diocese of Wilmington Annual Marian Pilgrimage at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Join Bishop Koenig and priests from the diocese for this beautiful spiritual experience. The day will feature Mass, rosary, reconciliation, a tour of the 40 chapels, lunch, Holy Hour, Benediction and there’s a gift shop too. For more information about transportation, call your parish today or go to cdow.org/MarianPilgrimage or Facebook.com/cdowMarianPilgrimage

Help the Knights keep kids warm this winter. On Oct. 4 & 5 and Oct. 11 & 12: Holy Family Parish KofC is hosting a Coats for Kids Drive before and after all Masses. They are accepting new and gently used coats for kids and adults, as well as cash donations. Checks can be made payable to: St. Michael Council #4548. For questions or more information, please contact: Steve Murray, Coats for Kids Chairman, Knight of Columbus St Michael Council #4548, 302-547-3931, DelawareMur@gmail.com

Members of the legal community are invited to the Annual Red Mass, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church, Greenville. Hosted by the St. Thomas More Society. Bishop William E. Koenig will be the main celebrant and the homilist will be Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, J.C.D. of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, and President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Mass will be followed by a complementary dinner in the Family Center, sponsored by the St. Thomas More Society and provided courtesy of the law firm Morris James LLP. All are welcome. For further information, please contact Denise Nordheimer at dnordheimer@foxrothschild.com.

On Monday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. all are invited to attend the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick, at St. Elizabeth Church, Wilmington. These services ask God for spiritual, physical and emotional healing. There will be Eucharistic Adoration, Benediction, Liturgy of the Word, and devotional prayers to St. Elizabeth. All are welcome. (302) 652-3626.

October is the month of the Rosary, and St. Hedwig Parish will be hosting devotions all month. We invite you to join us for Benediction and recitation of the Rosary after each weekday Mass and every weekend during the month of October following the 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday and the 11:30 a.m. Polish Mass on Sunday. We invite you to stay a few extra minutes after Mass and join us as we pray the rosary during the month of October.

On Oct. 11, Immaculate Conception Church, in Marydel is hosting their Annual Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a $10 Registration fee per car and prizes will be awarded. Food will be available for purchase. Music provided by “The Godfather of New England Doo Wop” playing the original vinyl of the 50’s and early 60’s. For more information, contact Woody Gravenor at 302-779-2168, or 302-632-2208.

Treat yourself to lunch and a fashion show at Eleganza at the Wilmington Country Club on Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. Featuring fashions by Sophy Curson of Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, this event supports the Ministry of Caring’s emergency homeless shelters and job placement centers. For more information, contact Priscilla Rakestraw or Laura Romeo, 302-652-5523.

Looking ahead

Oct. 17-19, Forty Hours Devotions at St. Hedwig Church … Oct. 26, Game Day Crab Feast, benefits Good Shepherd School. More information, www.goodshepherdschool.net/programs/events … Saturday, Dec. 13, 2 p.m. The Magic of Christmas with the New York Tenors, St. Mark’s High School Theater, 2501 Pike Creek Road, Wilmington. Purchase tickets here: https://wilmingtondiocese.simpletix.com/ … Nov. 22, 9-11 a.m.: Bishop’s 5K, Saint Mark’s High School, Pike Creek. Benefits Catholic Charities. More information, https://runsignup.com/Race/DE/Wilmington/TheBishops5K

Adoration

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

