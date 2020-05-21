Family Counseling Center of St. Paul’s receives grant from Delaware Community Foundation

The Family Counseling Center of St. Paul’s Parish in Wilmington was among the nonprofit agences that received grants from the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund in its seventh round of funding since the coronavirus pandemic began. The fund is administered by the Delaware Community Foundation.

The center received $21,000 for case management and mental health services statewide.

In the latest round of funding, $178,625 was distributed to 11 recipients. More than 40 applicants were considered; they requested more than $1 million in grants. Since its launch on March 18, the Strategic Response Fund has given out $2 million.

The final weekly grants will be awarded next week. After that, the next round will come in the middle of June. According to the DCF, the target will shift to the sustainability of those sectors traditionally upheld by nonprofits, including health and social services; the environment; education; workforce development; animal welfare; and more.

To apply for a grant, or for more information, go to www.delcf.org/covid-grants.