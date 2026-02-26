Fish Frys, Stations of the Cross and Archmere Academy’s ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ among things to do in the Diocese of Wilmington

There’s much to do as spring — and Easter — approach in the coming weeks. Along with Stations of the Cross at St. Anthony and St. Hedwig, and a spiritual course at St. Joe’s on the Brandywine, there are other things to check out in the Diocese of Wilmington, including fundraisers and a high school musical. And Eastern Shore friends — don’t miss the business breakfast in Easton on March 5.

• Make time to attend one of the Diocesan Holy Hours for Peace, opportunities for parishioners and all people of goodwill to join in prayer for peace, unity, and the recognition of human dignity throughout our nation. The remaining schedule: Central New Castle Deanery: Monday, March 2, 5 p.m., Saint Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin. Eastern Shore Deanery: Tuesday, March 3, adoration 9 a.m., benediction 7 p.m. Saints Peter and Paul, Easton, Md.

• Attention, Eastern Shore Catholic businesspeople: Looking for a way to connect with others in your area? Be sure to register for the next Catholic Business Network breakfast on March 5 at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Easton. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. The speaker will be Msgr. Steven Hurley, Vicar General for the Diocese of Wilmington. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

• Looking for a Friday Fish Fry? Click here https://thedialog.org/our-diocese/looking-for-a-good-meal-heres-where-to-find-fish-frys-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-this-lent/ for the latest list. It’s a great way to observe your Lenten abstention and support your local Catholic community.

• St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish is presenting the five-part series, “Living as Christians in the Modern World,” led by Roberta Van Buskirk beginning Sunday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. Over five weeks, this course will offer an hour to pause and think about how we can bring our lives closer to the example Jesus set for us. We will examine the Christian life through scripture, literature, and example. All are invited to attend the 12:05 Mass following the program. Walk-ins are welcome. No charge. Questions? Contact Michelle Hogan at mhogan@stjosephonthebrandywine.org.

• For more than 60 years, the Via Crucis Passion Play has been a Lenten tradition in the diocese. Join other faithful on Feb. 18, 20 & 27; March 6, 13, 20 & 25 and April 3, at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, at 9th and Dupont Sts., in Wilmington. All are welcome.

• The Delaware Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians is holding a Living Shamrock Pins fundraiser just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Proceeds benefit LAOH charities such as SOAR, the Columban Fathers and Sisters, Sunday Breakfast Mission, and more. Order your pin by March 3 by contacting Stella Carrigan, stellacarrigan@comcast.netor 302-766-0623.

• On Feb. 27-28 at 7 p.m. and March 6-7, 7 p.m.: Archmere Academy presents “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Tickets can be purchased in advance at archmereacademy.seatyourself.biz.

• On March 2, 9 & 16, at 6:30 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen Church presents “No Greater Love: A Biblical Walk Through Christ’s Passion,” a Lenten Bible study. For more information, (302) 563-5637.

• On March 9, at 7 p.m., be sure to check out The Illumination of the Original Image of Divine Mercy, presented by Daniel DeSilva at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilmington. For more information, aquinasoffice@aquinasacademy.net, (302) 838-9601.

• On March 8, from 8 a.m.-noon, enjoy the Second Sunday Breakfast Buffet at St. Helena’s Masci Hall, Philadelphia Pike in Wilmington. Featuring a large assortment of hot foods, baked goods, fresh waffles, omelets, beverages and more. Reservations recommended for large parties. Cost is $12 for adults, $5 children under 12. More information or for reservations, contact Nancy, (302) 598-8685 or Natiesmom@me.com

• The Polish community at St. Hedwig’s in Wilmington is well known for its faithful devotion during Lent and Easter. On March 6 & 20, at 7 p.m., check out traditional Stations in English & Polish. On Feb. 27, March 13 & 27 at 7 p.m., Shadow Stations will be performed by children of the parish. Confession are available following Stations of the Cross and a free Soup Supper will be served in Msgr. Gulcz Hall immediately following the Stations. On Sundays, participate in Gorzkie Zale in English following the 4 p.m. Mass every Saturday and Gorzkie Zale in Polish following the 11:30 a.m. Polish Mass every Sunday until March 22. For more information, 302-594-1400, ext. 1.

