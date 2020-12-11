Knights of Columbus sponsored Silver Rose tour in Delaware

The Knights of Columbus sponsored a Silver Rose Pilgrimage that consisted of a prayer service dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe and made its way to nine Delaware parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington.

The pilgrimage began Nov. 15 and ended Dec. 5. Three hundred seventy people attended 10 prayer services that recognized the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death.

The rose is made from silver mined in Mexico. Each year, eight Silver Roses begin their journey on the Day of the Unborn Child/Annunciation Day on March 25 in the Canadian Provinces through the continental United States and end in Mexico City at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe by her feast day on Dec. 12.

The journey also symbolizes unity among Knights in all three countries.