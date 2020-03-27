Little Sisters need disposable food trays, thermometers, cash to help protect residents at Jeanne Jugan in Newark

Little Sisters need disposable food trays, thermometers, cash to help protect residents...

The Little Sisters of the Poor are reaching out for help in dealing with a coronavirus breakout at the Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark.

Supplies and monetary donations are at the top of the list of needs.

Mother Margaret Regina Halloran and the Little Sisters are helping six residents who have tested positive for coronavirus and are making necessary arrangements to keep people safe. One 86-year-old man died March 26. The man suffered from underlying conditions.

“We’ve made efforts to separate the residents according to their room assignments, residents now eat in their room; monitor residents to make sure they stay six feet apart, and keep those who have temperatures isolated from others,” said Mother Margaret Regina in an interview last week.

As a result, disposable food trays are among the needs the sisters have. Also, baby thermometers and adult thermometers are needed.

During a news conference March 27, Gov. John Carney talked about “our neighbors” at the Little Sisters facility.

“This is an institution that has been serving the elderly for as long as I can remember, doing the work of their patron saint,” Carney said.

Donations can be dropped off to the front entrance at the residence at 185 Salem Church Rd., Newark, Del., 19713.

The Department of Health and Social Services late the evening of March 26 announced the first long-term care facility coronavirus-related death in Delaware and the first outbreak of positive cases in such a facility in the state.

The death of the resident hit hard in the close-knit, non-profit continuing care retirement community with about 40 residents. The man who died had originally moved in to the residence more than a dozen years ago with his wife, who preceded him in death several years ago.