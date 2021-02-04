Mount Aviat team takes third in Future City competition for Philadelphia region

CHILDS, Md. — The Future City team at Mount Aviat Academy in Childs, Md., took third place in the Philadelphia region in a virtual competition that was held Jan. 30.

The team worked under the guidance of Teri Hanby, the middle school math coordinator, and technology teacher Erin Dymowski. The theme for the 2020-21 academic year is “Living on the Moon.” Teams had to design a futuristic lunar city and provide examples of how that city uses two moon resources to keep its residents safe and healthy.

Participants had to complete the following: a city essay; a scale model or multiple model segments built from recycled materials; a project plan; a presentation video; and a virtual question-and-answer session with judges. Regional winners will move on to the international finals.