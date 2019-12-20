New Castle native, former Mount Aviat Academy principal Sister John Marie Schauber dies at 75

CHILDS, Md. — Sister John Marie Schauber, a New Castle native, died Dec. 19 in Childs, Md. She was 75 and a member of the Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales.

Sister John Marie attended St. Peter the Apostle School in New Castle before joining the Oblate Sisters. She began teaching high school at Mount Aviat Academy. She later served as principal of the elementary school at Mount Aviat and St. Bernadette School in Drexel Hill, Pa. At Mount Aviat, she oversaw the construction of the new gymnasium and a major addition to the school. She also established a board of trustees, annual fund and other projects to advance her schools.

Sister left elementary education to join the staff at De Sales University in Center Valley, Pa. There, she authored two books, served as a spiritual director, traveled to mission countries and offered courses in education and theology.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Irene Schauber, and her sisters, Elizabeth, Mary Ann and Joan. Sister John Marie is survived by her siblings: Henrietta (Wally), Kathy, John, Susan, Peggy (Mick), Charlie (Joann), Sue (Rich), Bernadette, Regina (Frank), Larry (Shelly), Michael, Jacinta (Mark), and Frank (Vicki); many nieces and nephews; and her religious community.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Hall on the grounds of Mount Aviat Academy, 399 Childs Road, Childs. Visitation will be held in St. Joseph Hall from 3:30-6:15 p.m. A second visitation will be Dec. 23 from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a Christian committal in the Oblate Sisters’ Cemetery.

Donations in Sister John Marie’s memory can be made to the Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales, 399 Childs Road, Childs, MD 21916.