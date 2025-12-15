Padua Academy students, faculty celebrate Advent, Christmas

WILMINGTON — The Padua Academy community gathered the week of Dec. 8 to celebrate the Advent season with a prayer service filled with music, readings, prayers, reflections and the lighting of the Advent candle.

Following the service, the student council led the annual tree trim. Homeroom representatives added their handmade ornaments to the tree. The freshmen added wreaths, the sophomores snowglobes, the juniors candy canes, and the seniors stars.

The faculty and staff were represented through the symbolic gifts placed beneath the tree, “honoring the unique gifts each brings to Padua,” according to the school.

A school representative said that while hanging ornaments, the students and faculty enjoyed a festive Christmas singalong.

